SHANGHAI, Aug. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hosted by Informa Markets, the World of Concrete Asia (WOCA) will take place from August 13-15 at the Shanghai New International Expo Center. Spanning over 34,500㎡, the exhibition will bring together 650+ exhibitors and 40,000+ professional attendees to explore cutting-edge trends in global construction and infrastructure.

As a flagship event of Informa Markets' "World of Concrete" series, WOCA leverages the international inYangtze River Deltafluence of WOC—the world's largest concrete exhibition—to comprehensively cover the concrete, flooring, and mortar sectors. By connecting 3,000+ industry experts, engineering firms, and trading enterprises across key markets such as North America, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East, WOCA has become a vital platform for China's concrete industry to access global resources and expand international collaboration.

Focusing on High-Quality Development: Two Key Themes Leading the Industry's Future

WOCA 2025 features two dedicated theme zones:

1. "GREAT FLOORING, GREAT OWNER!" Zone

Centered on end-user needs, this zone will delve into the value of the industrial chain, establishing a benchmark exhibition area for "greta flooring" and hosting a series of themed salons. It has attracted over 300 high-quality property owners to jointly drive industry quality upgrades.

2. "WOCA - FIRST STOP FOR GLOBAL EXPANSION" Zone

With a vast lineup of exhibitors covering high-end supply chains, WOCA brings together industry leaders from China and across Asia. The exhibition spans the entire industrial chain—from material suppliers to equipment manufacturers—showcasing products including materials, finished products, additives, machinery, tools, and more.

WOCA 2025 presents exciting programs featuring:

13 August (Tuesday)

Development of High Quality Concrete Flooring Conference

Terrazzo Innovation & Value Breakthrough — Commercial Design & Garage Renovation

Golden Trowel Asia 2025

WOCA Southeast Asia Concrete Technology Innovation and Industry Synergy Development Forum

Concrete Short Video Traffic Explosion Bootcamp

Concrete Waterproofing and Leakage Prevention Engineering Conference & Innovative Materials and Application Technology Forum

14 August (Wednesday)

Floor Cracking Technology Seminar

WOCA Flooring Supermarket Club Forum

Special Mortar Innovation & High-Quality Development Forum

13-14 August

WOCA Featured Education Session

WOCA Match Making Meeting

The Grand Final of 2nd National Flooring Installation Professional Skills Competition

Great Flooring, Great Owner! — WOCA Awards and Golden Trowel Awards Winning Projects Technical Exchange Salon

Meanwhile, under the guidance of China Construction Industry Association, Informa Markets will co-host the "Yangtze River Delta Intelligent Construction & Green Low-Carbon Exhibition 2025" with key industry organizations including: Yangtze River Delta Engineering Quality Alliance, Shanghai Engineering Construction Quality Management Associatio, Jiangsu Construction Industry Association, Zhejiang Engineering Construction Quality Management Association, Anhui Construction Engineering Quality and Safety Association, The forum will convene leading enterprises such as Shanghai Chengtou, Shanghai Construction Group, and China Construction Eighth Engineering Division Corp., bringing professional insights to advance intelligent, industrialized and green transformation of infrastructure development.

Centered on the theme "Exploring Smart Innovation Pathways to Elevate Engineering Quality", the event will focus on intelligent construction and quality enhancement in the Yangtze River Delta region. It will showcase cutting-edge achievements across multiple domains: BIM and digital technologies, New construction industrialization, Intelligent manufacturing, Low-carbon materials, Smart transportation, Low-altitude economy, ect. aiming to drive deep integration of technology and construction practices, fostering high-quality development in the sector.

The exhibition features dedicated zones including Great House (Low-Carbon), Intelligent Construction, Transportation Technology Innovation, and Prefabricated Components, systematically showcasing the latest achievements in Super terminal engineer, Smart construction, Digitalization, Low-carbon transportation, BIM and digital technologies, New construction industrialization, Low-carbon materials, Low-altitude economy

A series of specialized events on transportation engineering will be held, including:

- Shanghai Transportation Technology Innovation Conference (featuring cutting-edge technological achievements)

- Smart Construction Training Workshop for Transportation Engineering

- Live Demonstrations of Construction Robots

- Policy-Technology Integration Forum on Intelligent Construction

- Yangtze River Delta Great Housing Construction New Technology Release Conference

Industry Giants Gather to Showcase Cutting-Edge Technologies

The exhibition has attracted leading domestic and international brands, including:

Material Suppliers

Sika, Shanghai Languan New Building Materials Co., Ltd., Shanghai Zhengou Industrial Co., LTD, Suzhou Meiguowang Floor Coating Materials Co., Ltd., Shanghai GangQi Building Materials Co., Ltd, Morient Mortar, Guangdong Youboshi Technology Co., Ltd, Shanghai Shuaitu Coatings Co., Ltd, Shanghai Boge Building Materials Co., Ltd, Jingjiang, Guangdong Naidisi Chemical Co., Ltd., JIANGSU SANMU GROUP CO . LTD, Guangzhou shiyuan nano material co., Ltd, Tangshan Polar Bear Building Materials Co., Ltd., Saint-Gobain

Equipment Manufacturers

Fujian Xingyi Intelligent Equipment Co., Ltd., Ningbo Cheers Construction Machinery Co., Ltd., CONMEC Engineering Co., Ltd., Shanghai Jiansong Industry and Trade Co., Ltd, Shandong Huaang Engineering Equipment Co., Ltd, Henan Changge Qiutian Machinery Factory, shandong vanse machinery technology co., ltd, Shandong Qiangwei Grinding Materials Co., Ltd., Shanghai Bluejun Environmental Technology Co., Ltd., Foshan Orcas Robot Co., Ltd, Bozhilin, Anhui Best New Building Materials Technology Co., Ltd

Contractors (Live Flooring Demos)

Shangxi Yangsen, Chengdu Keyixin, Shanghai Wang Weiping Building Decoration Engineering Co., Ltd., Xi'an Bifuer, Jiangsu Dilin, Shanghai Yangsen

Exhibitors will collectively present the latest materials, technologies, and equipment in concrete, flooring, and mortar sectors, showcasing industry trends at the forefront.

Pre-registration Closing Soon–Exclusive Benefits Await!

Visitor pre-registration is in its final stage. Benefits include:

1. Free 3-day exhibition access

2. Express entry via dedicated channels

3. First-hand access to new product releases

4. Dedicated 1-on-1 consultant service

5. Priority participation in demos & forums

6. Exclusive VIP lounge for international visitors (with charging stations & refreshments)

7. Shanghai travel guides & maps

8. Discounted rates at partner hotels

9. Business matchmaking services

10. Factory tour opportunities

Group Visits? Enjoy VIP & Team Registration Perks!

If your company plans to organize a group to visit WOCA or has specific purchasing needs, it is recommended to pre-register in advance to enjoy a more convenient exhibition experience!

WOCA provides group registration and VIP buyer services for traders, engineering companies, owners, etc., making your visit more efficient and convenient.

For groups with more than 15 people, the organizer will enjoy a 3-day and 2-night hotel stay, and all group members will enjoy VIP benefits.

Important Notes:

Join us in Shanghai this August to explore concrete industry innovations! WOCA 2025 looks forward to your participation in driving progress together.

For more information and to register, visit http://en.wocasia.cn or contact Rona Luo at rona.luo@informa.com .

