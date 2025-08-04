SINGAPORE, Aug. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of its third consecutive year as the Official Elite Hotel of the Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon (SCSM), The Westin Singapore is proud to present its new "Move Well: Marathon Package", thoughtfully crafted to help runners recharge and recover in luxury and comfort.

Available for stays from 4 to 8 December 2025, the package is designed to support runners' performance and well-being before and after the race. Guests who book this exclusive offer will enjoy:

Located in the heart of the Central Business District (CBD) and Marina Bay, with direct MRT access and scenic running routes around Marina Bay and Gardens by the Bay, The Westin Singapore is a haven for runners who value comfort, performance, and holistic well-being. Conveniently situated near the flag-off venue, guests can enjoy a scenic walk along the Marina Bay promenade while avoiding road closure congestion.

This offer aligns with the brand's Move Well pillar and commitment to helping guests stay balanced and energized while traveling.

To further commemorate this milestone, The Westin Singapore is proud to partner with the Singapore Disability Sports Council (SDSC) as its official beneficiary, raising funds in support of para-athletes across all sporting disciplines. Guests who wish to contribute can do so by purchasing our exclusive charity shirts through our e-shop.

Book your stay now and give yourself the space to run, recover, and rise:

https://www.marriott.com/offers/move-well-marathon-package-off-165111/sinwi-the-westin-singapore

About The Westin Singapore

As Singapore's first integrated hotel located within an office building, The Westin Singapore occupies levels 32 to 46 of Asia Square Tower 2 commercial development in Marina Bay, the heart of Singapore's bustling financial district. The hotel offers 305 guestrooms and suites, four distinct dining venues, an outdoor infinity pool with a stunning view over Singapore's south coast, the Heavenly Spa by Westin™, WestinWORKOUT® fitness studio equipped with state-of-the-art Technogym and TRX fitness equipment and 1,350 square meters of versatile event spaces, all designed with guests' well-being in mind.

For more information, please visit thewestinsingapore.com.

About Westin® Hotels & Resorts

Westin Hotels & Resorts, hospitality's global leader in well-being for more than a decade, empowers guests to transcend the rigors of travel while on the road through the brand's Six Pillars of well-being: Sleep Well, Eat Well, Move Well, Feel Well, Work Well, and Play Well. At more than 240 hotels and resorts in over 40 countries and territories, guests can benefit from distinct wellness experiences including the brand's iconic and award-winning Heavenly® Bed, signature WestinWORKOUT® offerings such as its 24/7 Fitness Studios, WestinWORKOUT Routes, and its versatile Gear Lending program featuring the latest in recovery and strength training from Hyperice and Bala, delicious and nutritious menu offerings on their Eat Well menu, and more. For more information, please visit www.westin.com and stay connected on X, Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook. Westin is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of nearly 9,100 properties across more than 30 leading brands in 142 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy®, its highly awarded travel program. For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com . In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on X and Instagram.

