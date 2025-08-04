Kind Malaysia 2025: Where Kindness Unites Humanity — Just One Week to Go

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Aug. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The countdown has begun. With just one week to go, Kind Malaysia 2025 returns for its 4th powerful edition, once again championing kindness as a unifying force for social change. Since its inception in 2018, Kind Malaysia has stood as a platform dedicated to bridging the gap between corporations, NGOs, social enterprises and individuals, inspiring collective action and lasting impact.

This year, Kind Malaysia takes a transformative leap forward, co-locating for the first time with EventXpo, Malaysia's premier business events marketplace. This landmark partnership connects corporate responsibility with economic resilience, amplifying both platforms under the shared vision that "Kindness Unites Humanity" and "Business Events Build Nations."

The synergy between the two events is expected to draw unprecedented participation from the business events community, NGOs, CSR leaders, and members of the public, making Kind Malaysia 2025 the most dynamic and impactful edition yet.

"Kind Malaysia is a unique platform with a powerful purpose; to unite corporations, NGOs and individuals in the spirit of giving. As Chairman, I believe that kindness must be a central pillar in the development of our society. In today's world, where challenges grow more complex, collaboration and compassion must guide the way forward. Kind Malaysia offers that space, where business meets benevolence, and where impact begins with intention." said Tan Sri Asmat Kamaludin, Chairman of Kind Malaysia.

"Kind Malaysia was founded on a powerful belief that when corporations and communities come together, meaningful and lasting change can happen. Our co-location with EventXpo this year strengthens that mission by uniting purpose with platform, and proving that kindness, when embedded in business, becomes a force for nation-building. To our corporate leaders, I urge you to come forward, not just as observers, but as active changemakers. And to our NGOs, this is your moment to be seen, heard, and supported." - Datuk Dr M Gandhi, Co-Founder of Kind Malaysia & President of MACEOS

What to Expect at Kind Malaysia 2025:

Driving Corporate Social Responsibility Forward

Kind Malaysia 2025 proudly welcomes a growing list of CSR and sustainability partners, including MACEOS, ESG Malaysia, Evenesis, Artisense, and Web Temple, each contributing expertise, technology and purpose-driven support. Together, we're creating a platform where businesses give back, and communities move forward.

Whether you're a company seeking meaningful CSR partnerships, an NGO championing a cause, or an individual with a heart to help, Kind Malaysia 2025 is your place to connect, contribute, and create real change.

Admission is free and open to all. Register now at https://form.evenesis.com/eventxpo2025/VISITOR or visit www.mykindmalaysia.com

