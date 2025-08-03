Heavy rain is expected to affect most regions of South Korea on Sunday, with downpours of up to 80 millimeters per hour forecast for the southern island of Jeju and other southeastern areas, the state weather agency said.

Rain will begin in the southwestern provinces and Jeju during the day, then gradually spread to the southeastern and central regions before covering most of the country, except for areas along the East Sea, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration.

The rainfall is expected to continue through Tuesday, with precipitation reaching up to 150 mm in the southern regions, including the southern port city of Busan. The administrative city of Sejong and other central regions are forecast to receive up to 100 mm of rain.

In particular, heavy downpours of 50 to 80 mm per hour are expected at night along parts of the southern coast of South Jeolla Province, around Mount Jiri and in Jeju's mountainous areas, the agency added.

Strong winds are also forecast for the west coast of South Jeolla Province, with gusts exceeding 20 meters per second later in the day.

As the rain moves in, heat wave advisories are expected to be gradually lifted or eased.

Daytime high temperatures will range between 29 and 34 C, similar to or slightly higher than seasonal norms, the KMA said. (Yonhap)