HONG KONG, Aug. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Harbour City, Hong Kong's most iconic shopping mall and tourist destination, has partnered with Sanrio Hong Kong this Summer to host the "My Melody・Kiki & Lala 50th Anniversary Celebration — Summer Matsuri @ Harbour City". From 29 July to 7 September 2025, the mall transforms into a whimsical Japanese summer matsuri, offering a vibrant mix of visual spectacle, interactive experiences, and exclusive merchandise.

Located along the world-renowned Victoria Harbour, Harbour City brings the trio's celebratory "Summer Hanabi Festival" to Ocean Terminal Forecourt, inviting visitors into a festive world with a towering 7-meter-tall Japanese styled festival stage, nostalgic game booths, and dazzling LED fireworks that light up the harbourfront sky with My Melody, Kiki & Lala's silhouettes. My Melody appears as a taiko drum master alongside Kiki & Lala in elegant yukata, capturing the charm of a classic Japanese celebration.

Beyond the outdoor waterfront festivities, fans can also explore immersive installations at The Ocean Terminal Observatory Deck, that recreate the characters' hometowns in enchanting detail. "Kiki & Lala's Journey in the Star of Compassion" features a giant moon and 3 starlight boats, while "My Melody's Fairytale Forest in Mariland" offers a pastel woodland escape — all set against the stunning backdrop of Hong Kong skyline.

The celebration continues with a themed pop-up store offering limited-edition merchandise, and exclusive dining experiences at restaurants of Harbour City. Guests can enjoy My Melody-inspired desserts at Cupping Room and Kiki & Lala-themed afternoon tea set at Lady Nara, complete with charming décor and collectible gifts.

Event Details: https://www.harbourcity.com.hk/en/article/summer-matsuri-harbour-city/