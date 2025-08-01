—— Shaping Resilient and Innovative Allocation Strategies for the Future

SINGAPORE, Aug. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Noah Holdings Limited's ("Noah" or "the Company") (NYSE: NOAH, HKEX: 6686) global wealth management platform for global Chinese investors, ARK Wealth Management ("ARK Wealth"), held its inaugural ARK Global Chinese Wealth Management and Inheritance Summit (the "Summit") on August 1, 2025, at the Ritz-Carlton in Singapore.

The event marks the Company's first major international event since establishing its overseas headquarters for ARK Wealth in Singapore earlier this year, and carried special significance as it coincided with Singapore's 60th anniversary of independence. To honor the milestone, Noah Philharmonic Orchestra held a charity concert at the Esplanade – Theatres on the Bay performing arts center, offering a cultural tribute to the city-state and reflecting Noah and ARK Wealth's long-term commitment to the region.

Attended by approximately 500 investors, executives, academics, and wealth management professionals from across the globe, the Summit featured nearly 30 speakers who addressed key themes shaping today's financial landscape, including macroeconomic trends, investment strategies for turbulent times, multigenerational wealth transfer, and the innovation-driven structural shifts impacting capital markets.

Jingbo Wang, Co-Founder and Chairwoman of Noah Holdings, commented: "For 20 years, Noah has stood by our clients through global change. Hosting this inaugural Summit in Singapore at the time of its 60th anniversary is not only a tribute to the city-state's unique role as a global financial hub, but also a reaffirmation of our long-term commitment to building trust and resilience for global Chinese investors."

Zander Yin, CEO of Noah Holdings Limited, added, "This is not just a gathering; it is a strategic signal. Singapore is not only our new overseas headquarters, but also a vital hub for fostering cross-border discussions on wealth, trust, and resilience. As global Chinese investors face rising uncertainty, we believe strategic asset allocation, technological alignment, and adopting a long-term view will define the next chapter in responsible wealth management."

Global Perspectives: Resilience in an Age of Economic Turbulence

Renowned global speakers opened the summit by sharing their views on how investors can navigate a multipolar, fractured global economy.

Jim Rogers, investor, financial commentator, and Co-Founder of the Quantum Fund reflected on recurring patterns in history and the importance of geographic diversification and contrarian investing, stressing, "History doesn't repeat word for word but the story is always familiar. Watch where the money is going, and don't be afraid to wait for the right moment."

Professor Danny Quah, Li Ka Shing Professor in Economics at the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy, National University of Singapore, explored Asia's growing role in the global order, stating, "The global center of gravity is moving eastward, not just economically, but also in policymaking and innovation. Multilateralism is not dead; it is being redefined. This presents both opportunity and responsibility for the region's wealth holders."

In a pre-recorded fireside chat with Zander Yin, Author of The Black Swan, and Antifragile, Nassim Nicholas Taleb, explored how investors can thrive amid disorder. Drawing on his experience of living through the Lebanese civil war in the 70's, Taleb noted that crises often escape prediction, not because there are no warning signs, but because vulnerabilities are ignored. He encouraged Chinese investors to adopt barbell strategies—combining ultra-safe assets with asymmetric, high-risk bets that benefit from volatility. To build resilience in wealth structures, he emphasized the importance of decentralization, low leverage, and high optionality—principles critical to navigating an increasingly complex and fragile world.

CIO Report: Hedging Against Inflation to Tech-Driven Deflation

During the summit, ARK Wealth released its 2025 H2 CIO Report, outlining a fundamental shift from inflation-hedged asset allocation to a technology-deflation paradigm. The report argues that while the past two decades focused on hedging against inflation and allocating to inflation-hedged assets, the next twenty years could be defined by understanding, embracing, and capitalizing on deflation driven by technological progress.

Thematic Panels: Navigating Innovation, Digital Transformation, and Global Expansion

A series of in-depth panel discussions brought together leading experts to explore how emerging technologies, shifting geopolitics, renewable energy, and alternative assets are reshaping portfolios and capital allocation. Discussions spanned the resilience of private credit, the inflation-hedging qualities of infrastructure, clean energy opportunities, the evolution of digital assets and tokenization, frameworks for alternative asset allocation, and Singapore's enabling role as a launchpad for Noah's global strategy. The interactive sessions sparked valuable exchanges, with audience members gaining actionable insights for navigating the challenges and opportunities ahead.

Looking Ahead

The success of the inaugural Summit reflects the Company's global perspective, forward-looking approach to strategic wealth management, and its commitment to serve global Chinese investors across geographies with trust, sophistication, and long-term partnership.

- End –

About Noah Holdings Limited and ARK Wealth Management

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE: NOAH and HKEX: 6686) is a leading and pioneer wealth management service provider offering comprehensive one-stop advisory services on global investment and asset allocation primarily for global Chinese high-net-worth investors. Noah's American depositary shares, or ADSs, are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NOAH," and its shares are listed on the main board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code "6686." One ADS represents five ordinary shares, par value $0.00005 per share.

ARK Wealth Management, a core subsidiary under Noah Holdings Limited, is a leading provider of global wealth management services, offering one-stop financial solutions for high-net-worth global Chinese families and institutions. With a client-centric philosophy that emphasizes independence and professionalism, ARK consistently innovates its product offerings and services to address the evolving needs of its clients, delivering sophisticated wealth management strategies with a goal of becoming the preferred wealth management platform for global Chinese investors.

ARK Wealth Management currently has over USD 8.7 billion in assets under advisement (AUA). With service centers in multiple countries and regions, ARK's team of 140+ global investment advisors focus on providing tailored, localized financial services to clients.