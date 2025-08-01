BEIJING, Aug. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 27, iQIYI, China's leading online entertainment platform, celebrated the grand finale of its acclaimed music competition, "Sing! Asia", in Macao. Japanese singer Miyuna was crowned champion, after a series of electrifying performances, with top finalists from China and Vietnam. The innovative competition showcases the immense talent of the region, garnering fans across Asia. "Sing! Asia" also exemplifies iQIYI's dedication to breaking new ground in entertainment and connecting audiences across the region through music.

"Sing! Asia" stands out as Asia's first cross-border music competition, uniquely blending the thrill of a traditional talent show with an adventurous "cruise + international competition" format. The journey began in Shanghai onboard a cruise ship, charting a course through vibrant destinations like Okinawa (Japan), Ha Long Bay (Vietnam), Singapore, and Klang (Malaysia), before returning to China and docking in Hong Kong for the show's finale in Macao. The distinctive setting not only provided a dynamic stage for emerging artists but also immersed them in the rich musical traditions of each port of call.

The show featured an impressive roster of global music icons, including Malaysia's Azora CHIN, British pop sensation Jessie J, Chinese superstar Jane ZHANG, and Japanese pop legend Kudo SHIZUKA. Their participation highlighted music's profound ability to transcend linguistic and cultural barriers, fostering meaningful artistic and cultural exchanges throughout the region.

Over the course of the competition, 32 exceptionally talented singers from across Asia faced diverse musical challenges, performing a rich tapestry of genres that celebrated their unique cultural heritage. From the intrinsic beauty of Chinese operatic influences to the innovative fusions of Vietnamese folk and electronic music, "Sing! Asia" truly painted a vivid picture of Asia's musical richness.

The show's fresh format and the performers' eclectic musical styles resonated deeply with viewers not only in China but also across Asia. On Chinese social media, the hashtag #Sing!Asia garnered an impressive 1.51 billion reads on weibo, alongside over 1,000 trending posts, while a standout collaborative stage performance by Jessie J and Jane ZHANG of "Flashlight & You Ain't Right" captivated fans on Bilibili, surpassing one million views. Across Asia, "Sing! Asia" achieved significant impact—iQIYI International reported that in the first half of 2025, the show secured the second spot in cumulative variety show channel views in Malaysia, Singapore, and Thailand, solidifying its success in uniting cultures through music.

Building on this momentum, iQIYI continues to deliver exciting entertainment throughout this summer with a dynamic slate of new shows. Alongside the success of "Sing! Asia", viewers can anticipate popular shows such as "The Rap of China 2025," "The King of Stand-Up Comedy," and "Smile at You." The exciting lineup reinforces iQIYI's commitment to producing innovative, engaging, and high-quality content that captivates audiences no matter where they are.

CONTACT: iQIYI Press, press@qiyi.com