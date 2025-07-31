Move seen as strategic push to boost Jisoo’s brand awareness among international tourists in Seoul

Jisoo of Blackpink is in discussions with CU, South Korea’s largest convenience store chain, to launch a large-scale pop-up store in Garosu-gil, Seoul, according to an industry source on Wednesday.

BGF Retail, operator of CU, is currently searching for a prime location in Garosu-gil — one of Seoul’s most popular shopping districts among international tourists.

“BGF Retail is currently looking for a venue in Garosu-gil to open a pop-up store in partnership with Jisoo,” a source told The Korea Herald. “Garosu-gil has been increasingly popular with foreign tourists, and CU hopes to draw them in by collaborating with the global K-pop star.”

Discussions remain ongoing, and no final decisions have been made regarding the scope or timeline of the event.

A local retail official said that once a venue is secured, the pop-up could be ready to open as early as the second half of this year.

“While it usually takes about two months to prepare a pop-up store, it can be done in as little as one month if everything moves quickly,” the official said. “Opening Jisoo’s pop-up store this year is a very feasible plan.”

BGF Retail said it could not confirm any details at this time, but did not deny the possibility of a collaboration with Jisoo.

Blissoo, Jisoo’s independent label established in February, could not be reached for comment.

If the deal goes through, the pop-up store could serve as a powerful marketing tool for Jisoo, placing her image prominently in one of Seoul’s most frequented tourist districts.

In recent years, Blackpink members have been pushing their individual brand visibility in Seoul, using high-profile ad campaigns and pop-ups to maintain presence at home while spending much of their time performing overseas.

“After Jennie became an ambassador for major domestic and global brands like Chanel, Adidas, Gentle Monster and Tamburins, there was almost nowhere in Seoul where you didn't see her face,” an entertainment industry official said Thursday. “Even during times when she wasn’t active in Korea, the marketing exposure was constant.”

“From what I heard, Lisa also wanted the same visibility — especially given her immense international popularity — but she’s barely appeared in local advertisements,” the official added. “I’m sure Jisoo also wants to maintain her presence in her homeland.”

Jisoo is currently an ambassador for global brands Dior, Cartier and Dyson, among others, but her advertisements are not as prominent.