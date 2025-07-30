MEXICO CITY, July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 29, Chery's flagship model TIGGO7 CSH successfully completed an extreme battery scrape test. Witnessed by Mr. Isac Mosqueda Montelongo, Representative of Notary Public 167 of Mexico City, industry experts and leading media representatives, the SUV struck a 242 mm-high spherical barrier at 30 km/h with 30mm of overlap depth—replicating dangerous high-altitude road scrape scenarios.

TIGGO7 CSH demonstrated outstanding battery protection capabilities following the severe impact, with only minor surface scratches visible on the battery casing and no signs of electrolyte leakage, fire, explosion, or smoke. The battery pack maintained excellent structural integrity, showing minimal bottom deformation while all high-voltage connectors remained fully operational.

The test conclusively validated the robust capabilities of Chery's "Guardian Battery" system. Its lithium iron phosphate blade battery provides an inherently stable chemical foundation, while the 780MPa high-strength steel underbody armor —combined with a chainmail-inspired structural design—effectively dissipates impact forces. The system's millisecond-response high-voltage cutoff technology (disconnecting circuits within 10ms) eliminates short-circuit risks, and its IP68-rated dustproof certification ensures reliable performance under the most challenging road conditions.

The Mexico battery scrape test marks the third stop of Chery Super Hybrid (CSH)'s global safety challenge tour, following rigorous evaluations in China including spiral rollover and dual-vehicle collision test, along with a grueling 53-hour saltwater immersion trial in Indonesia. Chery continues to validate its vehicles under six extreme global conditions—extreme cold, extreme heat, extreme dryness, extreme humidity, high-speed conditions, and rough terrain—positioning itself as the first Chinese automaker to conduct comprehensive extreme safety validation overseas. The automaker further amplifies its safety commitment through high-visibility displays at Dubai International Airport, the world's busiest international travel hub, proclaiming its core safety philosophy: "Safety, for Family." Leveraging its industry-leading battery safety technology, Chery is accelerating its global hybrid market expansion, turning its vision of "Let everyone enjoy five-star protection" into a tangible reality for customers worldwide.