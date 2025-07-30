SHENZHEN, China, July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DeepRoute.ai, a pioneer in autonomous driving technology, has earned top recognition in IDC's latest Assisted Driving Capability Assessment 2025.[1] The report underscores how autonomous driving has become a leading purchase decision factor for car buyers and marks DeepRoute.ai as a technology leader in this rapidly evolving field.

IDC evaluated mass-production autonomous driving systems across six dimensions: highway and urban Navigation on Autopilot (NOA), highway and urban lane centering control (LCC), valet parking assist, and automatic parking assist.

DeepRoute.ai earned top scores in urban NOA, urban LCC, and highway LCC, showcasing exceptional capabilities in complex real-world scenarios. The report highlights DeepRoute.ai's strength in handling challenging multi-traffic participant city environments and mixed traffic flows.

As the industry approaches the performance limits of Level 2 (L2) systems, IDC predicts rapid acceleration toward Level 3 autonomy. DeepRoute.ai is accelerating the pace of innovation across the industry with the upcoming launch of its VLA (Vision-Language-Action) model-a next-generation technology designed to enhance safety and human-like control.

The VLA model delivers key breakthroughs from three perspectives:

These innovations position DeepRoute.ai as a frontrunner in advancing explainable, interactive, and human-like autonomous driving, driving mainstream adoption of higher-level autonomous driving.

About DeepRoute.ai

DeepRoute.ai is an artificial intelligence company dedicated to the research, development, and application of smart driving solutions. Being the first to develop production-ready smart driving solutions and a pioneer in deploying end-to-end and VLA models on mass-produced passenger vehicles, DeepRoute.ai aims to create artificial general intelligence in physical world.

