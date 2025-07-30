- Agoda recommends five international summer getaways to cool down

SEOUL, South Korea, July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With unprecedented heatwaves sweeping across the globe this summer, South Korea is in the grip of its most intense heatwave in 117 years. Travelers are increasingly seeking cooler destinations to escape the hot and humid conditions. In response, digital travel platform Agoda has curated a list of refreshing 'cool-cation' destinations ideal for those looking to beat the heat.

Those looking to travel abroad to escape the heat can venture to destinations in the Southern Hemisphere like New Zealand and Australia where the seasons are reversed, offering the opportunity to enjoy a winter wonderland throughout July and August. Alternatively, mountainous, high-elevation destinations in the Northern Hemisphere like Canada, Austria and Switzerland also offer excellent conditions for cozy, cool-weather getaways.

New Zealand has experienced a 379% year-on-year rise in search volume from South Korean travelers, making it a top summer escape for skiers and snowboarders. July and August offer prime winter sports conditions, while visitors can also soak in stunning glacier views or relax in alpine hot springs.

Australia, with a 28% increase in interest, invites travelers to its snowy mountains and cool breezes. Phillip Island's famous Penguin Parade, where Little Penguins waddle ashore at sunset, is a must-see for nature lovers.

Canada, up 91% in searches, is the ultimate "cool-cation" with mild summer temperatures and abundant outdoor adventures. Highlights include guided glacier walks on the Athabasca Glacier and paddling through Ontario's Algonquin Park.

Austria, seeing a 44% rise in search volume, offers alpine relief from the heat. Adventurers can hike or bike scenic trails and swim in crystal-clear lakes like Wolfgang, Hallstatt, and Achensee, all set against breathtaking mountain backdrops.

Switzerland, with a 4% increase, remains a classic cool-cation choice. Visitors can ride scenic trains to snow-capped peaks, explore ice caves, or enjoy swimming and sailing in pristine glacial lakes.

Jay Lee, Country Director, South Korea at Agoda, said, "Following an early monsoon exit and the onset of a long, hot summer, travelers are increasingly turning to cooler, more refreshing destinations. At Agoda, travelers can discover and book an ideal stay where they can relax in comfort and enjoy a much-needed cool escape."

With over 6 million holiday properties, 130,000 flight routes, and 300,000 activities available, Agoda makes it easy to plan the perfect 'cool-cation'. Visit Agoda.com/deals or download the Agoda mobile app for the best deals.