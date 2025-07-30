South Korea's top economic officials have held high-level trade talks with US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, Seoul's finance ministry said Wednesday, just days ahead of a looming deadline for new US tariff measures.

Finance Minister Koo Yun-cheol, Industry Minister Kim Jung-kwan and Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo met with Lutnick in Washington on Tuesday for two hours to discuss bilateral trade issues, according to the ministry.

The discussions come as the United States prepares to impose "reciprocal" tariffs, potentially including a 25 percent duty on South Korean goods, starting Friday, unless a last-minute agreement is reached.

In a positive sign, US President Donald Trump said Monday that Washington is considering setting tariff rates between 15 percent and 20 percent for countries that have not yet finalized trade deals with the US.

Trump has indicated a willingness to reduce tariff rates for countries that present improved trade offers, even after initial levies have been announced. Japan had been notified it would face tariffs of 25 to 30 percent starting Friday. However, it managed to lower the rate to 15 percent, under a deal that Trump said would also involve the creation of a $550 billion fund aimed at boosting investments in the US.

Lutnick earlier urged South Korean officials to bring their "best and final" offer to the table during a separate meeting in Scotland, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing a source familiar with the discussions. Kim and Yeo had flown to Scotland to continue negotiations with Lutnick following their talks in Washington last week.

He has also told the South Korean officials that Trump still needed to be convinced of why a new agreement should be reached with Korea when the US has already struck deals with a series of major trading partners, including the European Union and Japan, according to the newspaper.

Kim has held multiple rounds of talks with Lutnick, who is widely regarded as a key figure in coordinating high-level negotiations with major trading nations by drafting preliminary agreements before presenting them to Trump for final approval.

As other major economies have reached trade deals with Washington, South Korea, whose economy relies heavily on exports, has ramped up its diplomatic outreach to seek an exemption or reduce the scope of the planned duties.

Koo is scheduled to hold talks with US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent in Washington on Thursday, according to the ministry.

Upon arriving in Washington on Tuesday, Koo reiterated the government's commitment to resolving the issue through diplomacy, highlighting a new investment initiative aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation.

The plan, tentatively titled "Make American Shipbuilding Great Again", envisions major South Korean investments in the US shipbuilding sector, part of broader efforts to help revitalize the American industry amid rising competition from China.

"We will thoroughly explain key areas of Korea-US economic cooperation, including shipbuilding, and conduct negotiations centered on the national interest," Koo told reporters.

Foreign Minister Cho Hyun also plans to visit the US capital for talks with Secretary of State Marco Rubio. (Yonhap)