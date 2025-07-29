PHU QUOC, Vietnam, July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- For those who believe travel is more than just a destination, but a reflection of personal style and inspiration, Premier Residences Phu Quoc Emerald Bay invites you to Live in Style. This is not just a vacation, but a curated journey where every detail encourages you to live boldly, express freely, and unwind beautifully.

Set along the powdery white sands of Kem Beach, ranked among the world's top 100 most beautiful beaches, the resort strikes the perfect balance between contemporary design and untouched natural surroundings. With 752 modern rooms, from cozy studios to spacious apartments, penthouses, and villas, guests can wake up to golden sunrises over emerald waters and step straight into a day filled with vibrant experiences.

From gentle yoga at sunrise to bike rides through lush gardens, from serene moments by the pool to energetic beach games, everything here is designed to inspire a lifestyle of wellness and joy. And when it comes to fun and discovery, the resort's summer programs are where the "Live in Style" philosophy truly comes alive:

Dining is an elevated experience at Clubhouse restaurant, where guests can indulge in the signature dishes, celebrating local ingredients from forest to ocean. For a modern twist, the restaurant also offers bold burger and fried chicken combos paired with Sun KraftBeer — a local German-style craft beer made for those with adventurous taste.

Just a short 10-minute drive from the resort, Sunset Town awaits — a vibrant coastal haven where art, love, and festival spirit come together. Wander hand in hand across the iconic Kiss Bridge, be dazzled by the "Kiss of the Sea" show — a mesmerizing spectacle of light, water, and storytelling, and wrap up your evening with a breathtaking fireworks display over the ocean, creating unforgettable memories for the whole family.

Whether you're reconnecting with nature, seeking culinary surprises, or exploring cultural gems, Premier Residences Phu Quoc Emerald Bay offers a getaway that's not only refreshing, but deeply personal.