InfoComm Asia 2025 surpasses last year’s international buyers, enforcing the growth of high-quality projects in Asia Pacific

The 2025 edition of Asia's premier Professional Audiovisual and Integrated Experience showcase successfully concluded, marked by a significant increase in international buyers and high-value buyers, reinforcing its role as the region's essential business and networking hub.

BANGKOK, July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- InfoComm Asia 2025, the industry-defining tradeshow for Professional Audiovisual (Pro AV) and transformative technology, successfully brought together the industry's most influential minds and significant buyers from across the Asia-Pacific region at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center. The show floor was a vibrant hub of innovation showcasing over 250 new products from over 170 exhibitors. Exhibitors reported high-quality interactions, and significant business leads through newly added networking and stage events.

This year's event brought together 7,919 qualified attendees, with a strategic focus on the quality and influence of its audience. The show floor was characterized by a strong presence of the AV and IT channel, including a significant contingent of systems integrators, distributors, and consultants from across the region. Underscoring the show's growing international prestige, 2025 welcomed 40% of international attendees —an increase from 35% in the previous edition. The show saw a significant increase in visitors from key markets including Australia, India, Japan, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, and Vietnam, with qualified buyers from 53 countries sourcing solutions and forming new partnerships.

The show also drew a significant increase in regional media, with nearly 50 journalists and editors registered, cementing its position as a key source for Pro AV innovations, trends and developments.

InfoComm Asia welcomed leaders and project management from top-tier organizations like Accenture and Google; leading AV channel partners such as AVI-SPL, Vega Global and Mahajak; top educational institutions like Chulalongkorn University, Mahidol University, Temasek Polytechnic, Singapore; and key players from the broadcast and live events and entertainment sectors including Nation TV Company Thailand, The Times of India Group, Mediacorp Singapore, MGM China Holdings, Marina Bay Sands Singapore, Phuket Music Industry, The Erawan Group, Sands China, Reliance Jio World and Berjaya Times Square Kuala Lumpur. This strong representation not only reinforces the show's crucial role in serving the rapidly converging broadcast and Pro AV industries, but also the growing importance of professional AV technology across all major industries.

"The expo belongs to the industry, and this year we made sure that our guests are the future of Pro AV. Embracing and being part of the future of Pro AV is what the expo is all about. The success metrics of InfoComm Asia are measured by the quality of our attendees' meaningful conversations and measurable successes. The feedback has been phenomenal," said June Ko, Executive Director of InfoComm Asia. "The significant increase in high-value international buyers with immediate purchasing needs proves that InfoComm Asia is the essential platform where the region's Pro AV community gathers to connect, learn, and drive the industry forward. Seeing over 250 new products on the show floor proves that the region is ready to provide innovation that enhances projects and inspires every industry to think about what it could be. Allowing Pro AV to push boundaries and enhance our lives. I'm incredibly proud of the InfoCommAsia team and our alliance with AVIXA."

A Hub for High-Value Business

The show floor was buzzing with activity, fueled by high-quality engagement and targeted business matchmaking. The curated Invited Guests Program, a cornerstone of the event, proved to be a resounding success. This year, the program brought purposefully selected top-tier buyers from across 10 countries who collectively represented over US$100 million in approved budgets for immediate projects to be fulfilled within the next 12 to 18 months. InfoComm Asia connected these high-value buyers from 10 targeted industries with exhibitors through a multi-faceted approach. Buyers were led on specially designed guided tours of the show floor and engaged in hundreds of productive, one-on-one business matching meetings, as well as networking sessions over the three days.

The positive sentiment was echoed by exhibitors and visitors alike.

"InfoComm Asia is the place to be!" remarked Anand Hariharan, Director, Solutions Engineer from Cisco, "If you are in the AV industry, you must be here, and you cannot afford to miss it. We met with many consultants and integrators who help guide their end-user customers to make the right decisions on the choice of products, and lots of end-user customers who came with ready budgets."

Marthesh Nagendra, Senior Director, Enterprise APAC from Netgear shared, "We see a good influx of visitors at InfoComm Asia. We met with buyers from the Philippines, Vietnam, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, and even those from China. We also attended to customers from Australia, South Korea and about ten times more customers from Japan."

Stacy Chiang, Marketing Specialist from BXB agreed, noting, "There are more visitors this year, and they are more targeted customers. They come with ready projects and have more interest in our products."

Visitors found the show essential for sourcing new technology. Jeffrey Belaro, AV Technical Manager from AV Beyond Innovations, a systems integrator from the Philippines, visited InfoComm Asia 2025 to "check new products and new technologies that we can incorporate to our system." He was impressed by the innovation on display, noting, "The technology we see here is advanced, such as the ultra-thin LED screens that can be installed on glass. That's one of the many advanced technologies we are looking for at the show."

Tuan Khoi Nguyen, Founder and Director of AK Technologies, an Invited Guest from Vietnam, was here to source solutions for a motion system project and found the event highly productive. "I came here for better ideas and to source for devices. I was lucky to find at least seven matching products, and that has already exceeded my expectations."

"This is a great place to see what the new technologies are and learn about them," said Bruce Crompton, Director from Cromptom Manufacturing Consultants Vietnam, providing theatre and auditorium solutions. He added he was "impressed with the size" of the show.

Exhibitors were optimistic about the connections made, praising the quality and diversity of the visitors. "This is a pretty good thing for us," said Chen Jinfu, Business Development Manager representing Powersoft. "We have been meeting a lot more consultants, a lot more quality end-users and we've been seeing a lot more people not only from Southeast Asia, but from India, from Japan, from Korea, Hong Kong, China, all attending this year's InfoComm Asia."

"Our company moved its focus to the Asian markets, so we came here and found many opportunities," shared Alice Lee, Director of International Marketing Center from Soundking, a first-time exhibitor at InfoComm Asia. "We met many customers from Malaysia, Indonesia and many with big projects. We will come back next year."

An Elevated Show Experience

The 2025 edition was distinguished by a series of new initiatives and curated experiences designed to foster deeper engagement:

