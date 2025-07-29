HANGZHOU, China, July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- China's leading smart-manufacturing and intelligent-logistics provider, Guozi Robotics, has successfully delivered a cutting-edge intelligent production and logistics system for TZ Group's greenfield factory. Nearly 200 robots of diverse types now automate the entire excavator production process and the logistics network, setting a new benchmark for the sector's digital transformation.

The go-live eliminates long-standing pain points for TZ: high-mix/low-volume production and limited flexibility, by automating every step, from the start of the production to the final outbound shipment.

Production re-engineered: unlocking true flexibility

Guozi installed a multi-robot collaborative ecosystem:

Crucially, the project runs on Guozi's self-developed Line-Side Control System (LCS) and MES, enabling seamless data integration between shop-floor devices and plant management.

Logistics reinvented: centimetre-level orchestration

In the three-dimensional distribution network Guozi created:

Proven experience across the industry

Guozi's heavy-duty robot family, ANTS and PICKING robots have already driven the smart production in lighthouse factories for Zoomlion, XCMG and Sany worldwide. The TZ Group project is the latest proof of Guozi's ability to deliver comprehensive, future-ready smart-manufacturing and intelligent-logistics solutions for the construction-machinery industry.

ABOUT Guozi Robotics:

Guozi Robotics is committed to being a top-tier global mobile robotics company, focusing on innovating and applying cutting-edge core mobile robotics technology. Guozi's product lineup, including intelligent inspection and logistics solutions, positions us as an industry leader in production capacity, product variety, and practical applications