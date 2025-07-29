BANGKOK, July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital travel platform Agoda reveals fresh insights into the Thai travel landscape for the first half of 2025. Based on booking data, China, Malaysia, and South Korea are once again the leading markets visiting Thailand, followed by Japan and Singapore.

Bangkok, Pattaya, and Phuket continue to top the list of most-visited cities among the five leading markets. Hat Yai also emerged as one of the most visited cities, particularly among Malaysian and Singaporean travelers. Hat Yai's growing popularity is likely due to its reputation for affordability, having ranked as the cheapest destination in Thailand and among the top three in Asia for two consecutive years. These destinations offer a mix of urban adventure, coastal leisure, and rich cultural experiences that appeal to a broad spectrum of travelers.

Unexpectedly, the market visiting Thailand the most isn't necessarily the one staying the longest. While China tops the list for visitor numbers, the longest average stays are led by South Korea, followed by Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and then China.

Additionally, each market shows unique preferences for where visitors stay longer, with many choosing island escapes for extended visits, such as Ko Tao for its world-class diving, Ko Pha Ngan for its mix of laid-back beach life and well-known party scenes, and inland destinations like Pathum Thani for a quieter, more local experience near Bangkok.

Alongside Agoda's data, official figures from Thailand's Ministry of Tourism and Sports reveal that more than 16 million foreign tourists visited Thailand from January to June 2025, generating approximately 743.5 million baht in tourism revenue. With ongoing government initiatives such as the Amazing Thailand Grand Tourism and Sports Year 2025, streamlined travel procedures, and increased flight capacities, Thailand continues to assert itself as a leading destination in the region.

Meanwhile, for Thai travelers heading abroad, Tokyo, Osaka, Hong Kong, Taipei, and Seoul emerged as the leading destinations for the first half of 2025.

Akaporn Rodkong, Country Director at Agoda shared, "We're honored to be the platform of choice for travelers from across Asia and proud to play a role in supporting tourism in Thailand. At Agoda, we're committed to offering convenient and diverse accommodation options that help travelers explore both well-known destinations and hidden gems across the country, making their trips easier and more memorable."

With over 6 million holiday properties, more than 130,000 flight routes, and over 300,000 activities, Agoda offers endless possibilities for micro-travelers. Agoda's mobile app is the go-to platform for unbeatable deals for a quick getaway. Start planning your next micro-adventure at www.agoda.com.