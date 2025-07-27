YANJI, China, July 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a news release from CCTV.com:

The 5th China New E-commerce Conference opened today in Yanbian, Jilin Province, aiming to deepen public-private dialogue and drive the continued evolution of the country's digital commerce sector. The event is hosted by the China Federation of Internet Societies and co-organized by the China International Electronic Commerce Center, the Publicity Department of the CPC Jilin Provincial Committee, the Cyberspace Administration of Jilin Province, the Jilin Provincial Department of Commerce, and the People's Government of Yanbian Korean Autonomous Prefecture, with additional support from the China Chamber of International Commerce.

Positioned as a high-level platform for engagement between government regulators and industry leaders, the conference reflects the growing role of emerging e-commerce platforms in shaping digital innovation and corporate social responsibility. It also highlights efforts to promote regional alignment, resource integration, and sustainable digital economic growth.

Held under the theme "A New Era of Digital intelligence, A New Value for E-commerce," the program features an opening ceremony, main forum, sub-forums, specialized breakout sessions, and a series of satellite events. Among the highlights were policy briefings and keynote addresses from senior government officials and industry executives, the release of the China New E-commerce Development Report (2025), and the presentation of new case studies documenting innovation across the e-commerce sector.



Organizers also introduced the fourth cohort of top-performing livestream hosts as part of the ongoing Talent Development Program and formally launched the Empowering Premium Hosts Initiative. The event additionally marked the rollout of two new initiatives: the Integrated Cross-border Exhibition and Sales Project and the High-quality Development Campaign for New E-commerce.

Four thematic sub-forums focused on technological innovation, integrated development, cross-border e-commerce, and sustainability and corporate responsibility. Two featured events—the industry chain matchmaking and exhibition showcase, and a dedicated session on the ginseng industry—offered insight into key regional and vertical strengths.

In parallel, a slate of related activities was held, including the High-quality Development Campaign for New E-commerce, the national finals of the China E-commerce Host Competition—which emphasized revitalization efforts in China's border regions through health and wellness—and continued programming under the Empowering Premium Hosts Initiative. Collectively, these efforts aim to translate the conference's agenda into practical outcomes and unlock further growth across the broader e-commerce ecosystem.