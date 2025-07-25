HONG KONG, July 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Newborn Town, a leading global social entertainment company, released its unaudited operating data for the first half of 2025. For the six months ending 30 June 2025, the company's total revenue is estimated to reach RMB 3,135 million to RMB 3,215 million, representing a year-on-year increase of approximately 38.0% to 41.5%.

The social networking business segment continued to demonstrate robust financial performance, with revenue expected to reach approximately RMB 2,800 million to RMB 2,860 million, reflecting a year-on-year increase of approximately 35.4% to 38.3%.

The innovative business segment is projected to experience explosive growth, with revenue expected to range between RMB 335 million and RMB 355 million, representing an increase of approximately 65.0% to 74.9% year-over-year.

Social Networking Business Maintains Strong Momentum

In the first half of 2025, Newborn Town's social networking business continued to exhibit robust, high-quality growth, with its "bush-like" product portfolio thriving in global markets. Second-mover products, such as SUGO and TopTop, saw impressive growth, while flagship products like MICO and YoHo remained consistent contributors to revenue.

According to the company's announcement, revenue from the social networking business segment experienced a notable year-over-year increase, driven by AI-powered expansion across its diversified portfolio of social products.

In recent years, Newborn Town has increasingly integrated AI technology into its core operations, improving user acquisition, localized operations, and monetization efficiency. This effort has accelerated significant growth in global markets. Additionally, the company has continually enhanced its self-developed multimodal algorithm model, Boomiix, which has contributed to improved user engagement and an enriched social experience.

In the first half of 2025, SUGO reported steady growth across several key metrics, including average online time per user, average revenue per user (ARPU), and the paying user ratio, while TopTop's online community ecosystem continued to flourish.

According to data from Sensor Tower, from January 1 to June 30, 2025, SUGO ranked 7th in the social app category by revenue in the Middle East, while TopTop ranked 10th among gaming apps on Google Play.

In addition to maintaining steady growth in core markets like MENA and Southeast Asia, Newborn Town has worked to strengthen its global presence by exploring new opportunities. For example, SUGO's product features and business model have proven highly adaptable in emerging markets such as Latin America and Europe.

Meanwhile, Newborn Town's diverse-audience social networking business has sustained solid development in global markets. Through deepening community engagement, iterating social features, and launching targeted brand campaigns, HeeSay has further cemented its leadership in Southeast Asia, boosting its brand influence.

According to Sensor Tower, HeeSay ranked 16th in the social app revenue rankings on Google Play in Southeast Asia during the first half of 2025.

Innovative Business Achieved Rapid Growth

As the moat around the social networking business continues to strengthen, Newborn Town's second growth curve—driven by quality games and social e-commerce—has become increasingly evident.

According to the announcement, revenue from the innovative business segment saw steady growth in the first half of 2025, fueled by strong traffic monetization, solid performance in social e-commerce, and contributions from high-quality games.

In the first half of 2025, Alice's Dream: Merge Games and other key titles entered a phase of long-term operation, steadily contributing to the company's profits. Building on its success in the casual gaming sector and leveraging deeper AI integration across operations, Newborn Town has been able to reduce game development cycles and improve operational efficiency, creating a foundation for stronger growth in this segment.

Additionally, the social e-commerce brand, Heer Health, continued its rapid expansion. By enhancing user services, building a diversified business ecosystem, and broadening acquisition channels, Heer Health has further solidified its leadership in the HIV prevention and sexual healthcare sectors.

Since joining the JD Health platform in 2020, Heer Health has ranked as a top merchant in JD Health's anti-infection category for three consecutive years and has been consistently recognized as one of the most outstanding service providers annually.

In June 2025, Newborn Town officially established its global headquarters in Hong Kong, marking a significant milestone in the company's worldwide expansion and signaling a new phase in its globalization strategy.

Moving forward, the company will continue to be anchored in Hong Kong while maintaining a global outlook, leveraging technology to enhance social entertainment, exploring diverse opportunities in global markets, and creating positive emotional value for users worldwide.