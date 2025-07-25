Travel + Leisure World's Best Awards 2025 winner unveils elevated dining experiences and unparalleled family accommodations

DANANG, Vietnam, July 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nestled on 49 acres of pristine tropical gardens with direct beachfront access, Hyatt Regency Danang Resort and Spa emerges as the ultimate sanctuary where culinary artistry flourishes amid breathtaking natural surroundings. Fresh from its prestigious recognition as a Travel + Leisure World's Best Awards 2025 winner, this premium family-friendly resort invites discerning travelers to discover why there's never been a better time to experience Vietnam's premier multi-generational lifestyle destination.

A Culinary Journey That Transcends Ordinary

The resort's gastronomic landscape has evolved into a vibrant tapestry of flavors that captivates every palate. At the heart of this culinary renaissance lies Vive Océane - Beach Club & Restaurant, where pulsating energy meets beachfront sophistication. This dynamic venue comes alive with weekly and monthly events, including an August themed party featuring chef Hohyun from Park Hyatt Busan, where vibrant entertainment and exceptional dining converge. The popular Tropical Night events, weekend DRUNCH experience, and fire dance performances on Saturdays have become signature experiences that pulse with excitement into the evening.

The magic continues at Terrasse, where the refined "Cocktails Connection" series brings world-class mixologists together with a live band, creating an atmosphere where every sip tells a story.

Meanwhile, culinary theater reaches new heights with Le Petit Chef "In The Footsteps of Marco Polo," an immersive dining journey through history using cutting-edge projection mapping.

Italian cuisine aficionados will delight in the refreshed menu at Osteria al Mare, where traditional recipes meet contemporary flair. Under the culinary leadership of chef Sanjay Kumar, the resort offers authentic Indian specialties, ensuring every palate discovers something extraordinary.

The resort's comprehensive dining program extends to breakfast, offered across four venues. Osteria Al Mare features a full classic breakfast spread, while Vive Océane offers health-focused options alongside guest favorites. Xanh House serves made-to-order local and regional dishes with an extensive breakfast selection, and Regency Club provides an exclusive breakfast experience for premium guests.

The Ultimate Multi-Generational Paradise

The resort's exceptional setting features five outdoor pools and over 700 meters of pristine beachfront, creating an aquatic playground for all ages. Its diverse accommodation includes 199 guest rooms and suites with ocean or garden views, all with private balconies. The 145 residences offer one to three bedrooms with hotel-style luxury and home-like comfort, while 23 three-bedroom pool villas feature private pools, full kitchens, and lush gardens ideal for family retreats.

Excellence Recognized

The Travel + Leisure World's Best Awards 2025 recognition validates that Hyatt Regency Danang represents the pinnacle of Vietnamese hospitality, acknowledging the genuine warmth, attention to detail, and commitment to exceeding expectations that create exceptional experiences. There's never been a better time to discover why this resort continues setting the standard for multi-generational luxury travel in Southeast Asia.

For more information

Tel: +84 236 3981 234

www.hyattregencydanang.com