KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Aesthetic Medicine & Surgery Conference & Exhibition (AMSC) returns for its fourth edition from August 6-7, 2025, with an expanded focus on global participation and advanced education. Held at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC), AMSC 2025 will feature over 160 world-class speakers, 200 international brands, and 20 supporting partners, including 13 medical societies and 7 industry collaborators. More than 1,600 delegates from around the world are expected, with highlights including clinical innovation updates, live demonstrations, and expert insights from speakers representing over 30 countries.

"AMSC Malaysia 2025 represents a global crossroads for aesthetic medicine, where regional insights meet international expertise. This year, we are not just sharing techniques, we are also building a collaborative future for the field by fostering dialogue, discovery, and innovation across borders," said Dr Tingsong Lim, President of the Malaysian Society of Aesthetic Medicine (MSAM) and Scientific Director of AMSC.

Elevating Aesthetic and Regenerative Care for Diverse Needs

AMSC Malaysia 2025 will explore a wide range of cutting-edge topics in aesthetic and regenerative medicine. These include Periorbital Rejuvenation, focusing on advanced techniques using fillers, threads, and devices to treat tear troughs and under-eye ageing; Melasma Management, with evidence-based protocols combining lasers, topicals, and regenerative treatments tailored for Asian skin; Facelift Techniques, covering both surgical and non-invasive approaches such as thread lifts, energy-based tightening, and facial sculpting; Longevity Medicine, exploring anti-ageing strategies that utilise semaglutide, hormones, peptides, and polydeoxyribonucleotides (PDRN); Regenerative Aesthetics, highlighting the use of exosomes, stem cells, and PRP to restore skin quality and stimulate collagen; Scar Treatment, featuring multi-modal solutions using lasers, injectables, and biostimulators for acne scars and post-surgical healing; and more.

Through these sessions, delegates will gain in-depth knowledge of current clinical trends, master advanced injection and device-based techniques, and learn how to apply combination approaches for improved patient outcomes. The conference provides ample opportunities for attendees to explore innovations in regenerative medicine, deepen their understanding of tailored treatments for diverse skin types and enhance their ability to meet the growing demands of specialised patient segments, including male aesthetics and ageing populations.

This year's AMSC welcomes a distinguished line-up of global experts who are redefining the standards of aesthetic and regenerative medicine:

The PINOKIO Surgical Zone Returns with Expanded Hands-On Training

Returning for its eighth edition in Malaysia, the PINOKIO Surgical Zone at AMSC 2025 brings back Korea's leading surgical organisation for an expanded three-day programme from 6 to 8 August 2025. In a groundbreaking collaboration, AMSC partners with the Plastic Innovative Nasal Ormaxillofacial Korean International Organisation (PINOKIO) to deliver an immersive and focused surgical education experience tailored for professionals seeking to refine their techniques and deepen their anatomical understanding.

The agenda includes Day 1: Nose Surgery Focus, Day 2: Face and Chest Lift Techniques, and Day 3: Hands-on Cadaver Masterclass on Rhinoplasty and Surgical Facelift. Delegates will benefit from expert-led lectures, live cadaver dissections, and practical demonstrations guided by some of Asia's most respected surgeons. Additionally, the zone features a curated exhibition showcasing the latest tools and innovations in facial, nasal, and chest aesthetic surgery.

Additionally, the exhibition hall will feature leading global brands such as Merz Aesthetics, Juvederm, Skinvive, Neauvia, Oligio, Gouri, Karisma, Multifrax, Sinclair, and Plinest, offering delegates hands-on access to the latest innovations in injectables, energy-based devices, and regenerative solutions.