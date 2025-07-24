TAIPEI, July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As digital transformation deepens across industries, enterprises increasingly demand visualization and system integration of information. CAYIN Technology announces SMP digital signage player with enhanced integration capabilities, widely applicable across manufacturing, healthcare, government, transportation, and other sectors—becoming a core platform for operational information delivery and decision support.

Manufacturing Sector: Integrating ERP/MES Systems to Achieve Smart Production Transparency

The SMP player supports API data streaming and HTML5 display technologies, integrating with existing ERP, MES, SCADA, and other systems. Through a centralized control platform, operational data is transmitted in real time to digital signage terminals across factory sites, enabling:

Healthcare Sector: Stable Support for HIS System Integration to Optimize Patient Experience

In healthcare facilities, SMP player can connect with appointment and HIS platforms, providing real-time display of appointment progress, physician information, and public health announcements, including:

Public Sector Applications: Supporting Emergency Alerts and Centralized Multi-Location Announcements

For government agencies, transport hubs, and large venues, SMP player features multi-zone display and centralized remote management capabilities, commonly applied in:

Comprehensive Integration and Stable Operation — SMP as the Hub of Digital Display

SMP is not just a digital signage player but an essential bridge for enterprises and institutions to advance smart operations, real-time decision-making, and data transparency.' With powerful integration capabilities and reliable operation, SMP has been widely deployed in numerous projects, assisting partners and system integrators (SI) in achieving efficient smart environments.

Moving forward, CAYIN Technology will continue collaborating with system integration (SI) partners to develop more application scenarios and expand SMP's role in smart manufacturing, healthcare, government, and other sectors.

For more information about SMP digital signage players, please contact: CAYIN Sales Team or Official website SMP Digital Signage Player.