이번 회에서는 토익 문법의 핵심 중 하나인 5형식 수동태 표현과 함께, 자주 출제되는 고난도 단어와 표현들을 정리한다!
1. 5형식 수동태 표현 – 목적격 보어가 유지된다!
They named me TOEIC King.
→ I was named TOEIC King by them.
✅ 문법 포인트:
→ 5형식: 동사 + 목적어 + 보어 → 수동태 전환 시 보어는 그대로 유지!
자주 쓰이는 5형식 동사 10선과 수동태 예문:
call
→ They called me a genius.
→ I was called a genius.
elect
→ They elected her class president.
→ She was elected class president.
appoint
→ They appointed Mr. Kim as manager.
→ Mr. Kim was appointed manager.
choose
→ They chose him team leader.
→ He was chosen team leader.
make
→ They made her the spokesperson.
→ She was made the spokesperson.
select
→ They selected John as the representative.
→ John was selected as the representative.
designate
→ They designated Sarah the group leader.
→ Sarah was designated the group leader.
consider
→ They considered him a strong candidate.
→ He was considered a strong candidate.
declare
→ They declared the event a success.
→ The event was declared a success.
crown
→ They crowned her the winner.
→ She was crowned the winner.
시험에서 자주 출제되는 문법 구조! 수동태 뒤에 명사가 나올 수 있는 문장구문에 주의하자!
2. densely / sparsely populated – 인구 밀도 표현
✅ Densely Populated (인구 밀집 지역)
Seoul is one of the most densely populated cities in the world.
→ 서울은 세계에서 가장 인구 밀도가 높은 도시 중 하나입니다.
The area is densely populated, causing traffic issues.
→ 이 지역은 인구 밀도가 높아서 교통 문제가 발생합니다.
✅ Sparsely Populated (인구 희박 지역)
The island is sparsely populated — perfect for a quiet retreat.
→ 그 섬은 인구가 드물어서 조용한 휴식처로 안성맞춤입니다.
관련 표현:
• densely packed → 시장은 사람들로 가득 찼다.
• sparsely attended → 그 행사는 참석 인원이 적었다.
3. company의 다양한 의미와 해석 – 문맥 파악 필수!
✅ 예문 정리:
• I like your company.
→ 너와 함께 있는 것이 좋아. (동행, 교제)
• He runs a software company.
→ 그는 소프트웨어 회사를 운영한다. (기업)
• We had some company over for dinner.
→ 우리는 저녁에 손님을 맞았다. (방문객)
• Children should be in the company of adults.
→ 아이들은 어른과 함께 있어야 한다. (보호적 동행)
• May I accompany you on your walk?
→ 산책에 동행해도 될까요? (동사형)
'company'는 문맥에 따라 뜻이 달라지는 대표적 다의어입니다.
4. petrol prices = higher fuel costs – 유의어 정리
Petrol prices have increased this month.
→ 이번 달 휘발유 가격이 올랐습니다.
Airlines are raising ticket prices due to higher fuel costs.
→ 연료비 상승으로 인해 항공권 가격이 인상되고 있습니다.
이처럼 토익에서는 동의어 문제(paraphrasing)가 자주 등장한다. 문맥상 같은 의미라도 다른 표현으로 바꾸어 출제되므로 반드시 대비해야 한다.
