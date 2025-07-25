이번 회에서는 토익 문법의 핵심 중 하나인 5형식 수동태 표현과 함께, 자주 출제되는 고난도 단어와 표현들을 정리한다!

1. 5형식 수동태 표현 – 목적격 보어가 유지된다!

They named me TOEIC King.

→ I was named TOEIC King by them.

✅ 문법 포인트:

→ 5형식: 동사 + 목적어 + 보어 → 수동태 전환 시 보어는 그대로 유지!

자주 쓰이는 5형식 동사 10선과 수동태 예문:

call

→ They called me a genius.

→ I was called a genius.

elect

→ They elected her class president.

→ She was elected class president.

appoint

→ They appointed Mr. Kim as manager.

→ Mr. Kim was appointed manager.

choose

→ They chose him team leader.

→ He was chosen team leader.

make

→ They made her the spokesperson.

→ She was made the spokesperson.

select

→ They selected John as the representative.

→ John was selected as the representative.

designate

→ They designated Sarah the group leader.

→ Sarah was designated the group leader.

consider

→ They considered him a strong candidate.

→ He was considered a strong candidate.

declare

→ They declared the event a success.

→ The event was declared a success.

crown

→ They crowned her the winner.

→ She was crowned the winner.

시험에서 자주 출제되는 문법 구조! 수동태 뒤에 명사가 나올 수 있는 문장구문에 주의하자!

2. densely / sparsely populated – 인구 밀도 표현

✅ Densely Populated (인구 밀집 지역)

Seoul is one of the most densely populated cities in the world.

→ 서울은 세계에서 가장 인구 밀도가 높은 도시 중 하나입니다.

The area is densely populated, causing traffic issues.

→ 이 지역은 인구 밀도가 높아서 교통 문제가 발생합니다.

✅ Sparsely Populated (인구 희박 지역)

The island is sparsely populated — perfect for a quiet retreat.

→ 그 섬은 인구가 드물어서 조용한 휴식처로 안성맞춤입니다.

관련 표현:

• densely packed → 시장은 사람들로 가득 찼다.

• sparsely attended → 그 행사는 참석 인원이 적었다.

3. company의 다양한 의미와 해석 – 문맥 파악 필수!

✅ 예문 정리:

• I like your company.

→ 너와 함께 있는 것이 좋아. (동행, 교제)

• He runs a software company.

→ 그는 소프트웨어 회사를 운영한다. (기업)

• We had some company over for dinner.

→ 우리는 저녁에 손님을 맞았다. (방문객)

• Children should be in the company of adults.

→ 아이들은 어른과 함께 있어야 한다. (보호적 동행)

• May I accompany you on your walk?

→ 산책에 동행해도 될까요? (동사형)

'company'는 문맥에 따라 뜻이 달라지는 대표적 다의어입니다.

4. petrol prices = higher fuel costs – 유의어 정리

Petrol prices have increased this month.

→ 이번 달 휘발유 가격이 올랐습니다.

Airlines are raising ticket prices due to higher fuel costs.

→ 연료비 상승으로 인해 항공권 가격이 인상되고 있습니다.

이처럼 토익에서는 동의어 문제(paraphrasing)가 자주 등장한다. 문맥상 같은 의미라도 다른 표현으로 바꾸어 출제되므로 반드시 대비해야 한다.