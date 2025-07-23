SINGAPORE, July 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital travel platform Agoda has unveiled the top five most popular cities in Asia for the first half of 2025, based on booking data from January 1 to June 30. The list highlights the enduring allure of Asia's bustling metropolises, with Tokyo, Bangkok, and Osaka leading the pack, followed by Seoul and Kuala Lumpur rounding out the top five.

Agoda's data underscores the magnetic pull of urban exploration, as travelers continue to flock to Asia's iconic cities for their unique blend of culture, cuisine, and experiences. From Tokyo's neon-lit streets to Bangkok's energetic atmosphere, these destinations remain perennial favorites for both first-time visitors and seasoned explorers.

Andrew Smith, Senior Vice President, Supply at Agoda, shared, "Asia's cities have a timeless appeal that keeps travelers coming back year after year. Whether it's the culinary adventures in Bangkok, the cultural treasures of Tokyo, or the urban buzz of Seoul, Agoda is here to make exploring these incredible destinations seamless and affordable."

The enduring popularity of these cities reflects their ability to offer something for everyone—be it shopping, nightlife, historical landmarks, or food adventures. With Agoda's extensive inventory of over 6 million holiday properties, 130,000 flight routes, and 300,000 activities, travelers can easily plan their next adventure in Asia's most popular cities.

For more information and to book a city escape, visit Agoda.com or download the Agoda mobile app for the best deals.