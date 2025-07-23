SINGAPORE, July 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Panduit Corp has been awarded the prestigious Asia Responsible Enterprise Award (AREA) 2025 under the Social Empowerment category for its flagship initiative, the APAC Skills Change Lives Campaign. Presented by Enterprise Asia, the award recognizes Panduit's outstanding contributions in bridging the skills gap and advancing youth empowerment across the Asia-Pacific region.

Panduit, a leading global manufacturer of high-quality electrical and network infrastructure, launched the APAC Skills Change Lives Campaign in response to rising youth unemployment and a growing skills mismatch in the Asia-Pacific region — an issue magnified in the post-COVID digital economy. Through strategic partnerships with educational institutions, industry leaders, and government agencies, Panduit empowers students with vocational education, technical training, and real-world experience to thrive in a fast-evolving job market. The campaign began in Singapore and has since expanded to China and Japan, creating sustainable opportunities for youths across the region.

The initiative is built on four key pillars: technical training centres, online learning platforms, skills competitions, and internships. Notable efforts include two state-of-the-art labs at ITE College East in Singapore, a simulated data center at Shanghai Zhonghua Vocational School, and support for youth skills forums in Japan. Students benefit from industry-relevant instruction, real-world experience, and access to Panduit's online learning platform.

The program also sponsors major skills competitions such as WorldSkills Singapore and WorldSkills ASEAN, giving students opportunities to gain national recognition and boost their career readiness.

"We are honored to receive the AREA 2025 award. This recognition reinforces our belief that investing in youth skills is a powerful way to uplift individuals and communities," said Mr. Harry Woo, Managing Director and Senior Vice President (Asia Pacific) of Panduit Singapore.

Expanding Impact Across APAC

Looking ahead, Panduit aims to expand the campaign into more Asia-Pacific markets, with a focus on underserved youth. Plans include opening new training centers, enhancing digital learning access, and tailoring programs to local workforce needs. The goal: to equip the next generation with in-demand skills in network infrastructure, smart manufacturing, and digital technologies — building sustainable careers and inclusive economies.

Why Panduit Was Recognized

Enterprise Asia selected Panduit for this award based on the campaign's lasting social impact and its strong alignment with six United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The company's ability to align business expertise with community needs set it apart. The campaign demonstrates a clear commitment to:

Enterprise Asia commended Panduit for setting a benchmark in how business can be a force for good—using innovation not only to lead markets but to uplift lives and strengthen the social fabric of the Asia-Pacific region.

About Panduit

Panduit is a leading global manufacturer of high-quality electrical and network infrastructure and connectivity solutions. Operating from our headquarters in Tinley Park, Ill., USA, and across 112 worldwide locations, we drive innovation through strategic R&D investments and breakthrough product development while providing seamless global support and service. Since 1955, our commitment to our customers and partners has remained constant. And together, with them, we create exceptional solutions that support their businesses in a way that's good for them and good for the world. Panduit is making connections that matter. For more information, visit www.panduit.com.