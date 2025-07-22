MANADO, Indonesia, July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia International (Telin), a subsidiary of PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (Telkom), proudly announces the official launch of its new Cable Landing Station (CLS) in Kalasey, Minahasa. This milestone represents a major leap forward in Telin's mission to enhance Indonesia's international connectivity and digital infrastructure focusing on strengthening eastern regional zone.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Telkom Group's executive leadership, including CEO of CFU WIB Telkom Group - Honesti Basyir; President Commissioner of Telin - Muhammad Rofik; Telin Commissioner - Bambang A. Margono; Telin's Board of Directors; Budi Satria Dharma Purba, Kharisma, Abdul Rahman Ansyory, and Doni Andriansyah; Business Director of GSD - Amini Kusumawati; Acting CEO of Telkom Infrastruktur - Slamet Riyanto; Operation Director of Telkom Akses - Ambari; and EVP of Telkom Regional V - Amin Soebagyo.

CLS Manado-Minahasa is a critical component of Bifrost Cable System, an international subsea cable project developed in partnership with Keppel and Meta. This cutting-edge system connects Southeast Asia directly to North America, bypassing traditional routes by traversing strategic maritime corridors such as the Java Sea and the Celebes Sea. This new path signi ficantly enhances Indonesia's position within the global digital traffic network.

Since the Bifrost cable system kick off announcement in 2021, Telin has been achieving remarkable milestones — from selecting site location, holding the ground breaking ceremony in October 2024, successfully lands the cable in early 2025 and come to completing the overall CLS construction. Following the cable landing at Jakarta CLS last year, CLS Manado-Minahasa are now ready to be fully activated and integrated into Telkom's network. Today, the station stands ready to power Indonesia's digital future and support a growing number of international cable systems.

Honesti Basyir, CEO CFU WIB Telkom Group, highlighted the strategic vision behind this development, stating, "The Manado-Minahasa Cable Landing Station marks a bold step in positioning Indonesia as a vital digital gateway for the Asia-Pacific. By connecting directly across the Pacific via Bifrost and preparing for future cables, we are building the foundation for a more connected, innovative, and prosperous digital future for our nation and region."

Budi Satria Dharma Purba, CEO of Telin, further emphasized, "The Manado Cable Landing Station is more than just infrastructure; it is a gateway for Indonesia to lead in the digital era. Supporting Bifrost and future cables, we are enabling greater connectivity, innovation, and economic opportunity across the Asia- Pacific region."

Designed with advanced, scalable infrastructure, the CLS Manado-Minahasa can accommodate multiple submarine cable systems. Equipped with Beach Man Hole (BMH) integration and robust front-haul connections, it serves as an ideal landing point for future subsea cables and digital platforms.

The launch of the Manado-Minahasa Cable Landing Station represents far more than a physical connection —it is a beacon of Indonesia's digital transformation. By supporting Bifrost and other upcoming international cable projects, this strategic asset will enhance regional connectivity, foster economic growth, and bolster Indonesia's role as a vital hub in the global digital network.

About Telin:

Established in 2007, Telin provides premium international carrier voice, data services, and tailored business solutions for wholesale, enterprise, digital, and retail customers. Telin operates in multiple countries and cities, including Indonesia, Singapore, Hong Kong SAR, Australia, Malaysia, Taiwan region, the United States, Timor Leste, the United Arab Emirates, and Myanmar, with representatives in the United Kingdom, the Philippines, India, Vietnam and Canada. Telin's infrastructure spans 250,140 kilometers of cable system length, incorporating 27 Global Submarine Cable Systems, and operates 58 Points of Presence in 26 Countries, 10 global offices, 5 global countries Sales Representative, and over 19 Tier II to Tier IV Data Centers in key locations, including Singapore, Hong Kong SAR, Timor Leste, and Indonesia.

For more information about Telin, visit www.telin.net