MACAU, July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In July's high summer season, the "Art Macao: Macao International Art Biennale 2025" has kicked off and the Special Exhibition "Hello China, Hello Macao – The Odyssey of Jingdezhen Porcelain: A Heritage Voyage from Macao to the World" presented by Wynn was unveiled at Wynn Palace on July 18. It is the first flagship project under "Wynn Culture" and has been included in the program of the "Culture City of East Asia 2025 – Macao, China." It also marks the world's first large-scale immersive art exhibition featuring porcelains from Jingdezhen.

Guests officiating at the opening ceremony included: Vice-chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, Mr. Ho Hau Wah; Director of the Department of Publicity and Culture of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Macao SAR, Mr. Wan Sucheng; Director of the Department of Information and Public Diplomacy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the Macao SAR, Mr. Gao Yuan; President of the Cultural Affairs Bureau of the Macao SAR Government, Ms. Leong Wai Man; President of the Administrative Committee of the Macao Foundation, Mr. Wu Zhiliang; Deputy Consul for Education and Culture at the Consulate General of Portugal in Macao and Hong Kong, Dra. Patricia Quaresma; Deputy Secretary-General of the Permanent Secretariat of the Forum for Economic and Trade Co-operation between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries (Macao), Mr. António Lei; Deputy Director of the Macao Government Tourism Office, Mr. Cheng Wai Tong; General Manager of Jiangxi Media Group, Mr. Han Xingwen; President of Macau Chinese Cultural Friendship Association, Mr. Leong Wa; Head of the Department of Students of the Education and Youth Development Bureau of the Macao SAR Government, Mr. Chan Iok Wai; President, Vice Chairman and Executive Director of Wynn Macau, Limited, Ms. Linda Chen; and Deputy Director of Jingdezhen Municipal Bureau of Culture, Radio, Television, Publication and Tourism, Mr. Zhan Xinghua. In the presence of all the guests, the officiating dignitaries held porcelain pieces and aligned them together perfectly during the countdown, symbolizing that "porcelain pieces reunite, civilization revives!" and inaugurating exhibition 'Hello China, Hello Macao – The Odyssey of Jingdezhen Porcelain: A Heritage Voyage from Macao to the World."

Ms. Leong Wai Man stated in her speech that this exhibition is not only a cultural feast presented by Wynn Macau but also a pioneering initiative under the SAR Government's "government-enterprise collaboration" model to promote Chinese culture innovatively. It responds to the nomination of Jingdezhen's handmade porcelain heritage sites for the UNESCO World Heritage List and leaves a vibrant mark on Macao, "a base for exchange and cooperation where Chinese culture is the mainstream and diverse cultures coexist." By recreating the blue-and-white and ink wash painting styles of ceramics with digital art and reinvigorating historical narratives with projection technology, the exhibition realizes the "creative transformation and innovative development of outstanding Chinese traditional culture." Moreover, this collaboration has also built a bridge for cultural and tourism cooperation between Jiangxi and Macao, allowing porcelain, a carrier of Chinese civilization, to continue its mission as a cultural messenger in the new era.

Wynn Macau's meticulous efforts demonstrate the company's outstanding vision in fulfilling cultural responsibility. Every artwork featured in the exhibition reflects the curatorial team's dedication, particularly their reverence for the roots of civilization. We hope to take today's exhibition as a starting point to continue working together on the broad platform of "Art Macao," collaboratively exploring pathways for Chinese culture to reach the world and co-creating an artistic stage where diverse cultures coexist harmoniously.

Ms. Linda Chen said that Wynn is joining hands with Jingdezhen of Jiangxi Province to present the world's first large-scale immersive art exhibition featuring porcelain from Jingdezhen. Reinvigorating traditional aesthetics with modern technology, this exhibition offers residents and tourists a brand-new perspective featuring a 360-degree immersive experience of the beauty of imperial kiln treasures from the Qing Dynasty. Moreover, the exhibition unprecedentedly integrates the artworks of state-level masters, showcasing a feast of blossoming contemporary Chinese ceramic art to the world.

Wynn launched the new cultural brand "Wynn Culture" this year with the goal of "promoting outstanding Chinese traditional culture and fostering mutual exchange and appreciation between diverse civilizations" and to further deepen Macao's strategic position as a "base for exchange and cooperation where Chinese culture is the mainstream and diverse cultures coexist." Wynn Culture is not an isolated brand, but an important organic component of "Art Macao" as a grand narrative. Wynn Culture adheres to three core principles: upholding integrity and innovation, engaging in dialogue with the world, and passing on traditions, and taking its root in Macao, a link for Chinese and Western cultural exchange. The brand is dedicated to telling China's stories well, constantly strengthening Macao's unique role as a hub for domestic and foreign connections, and showcasing the cultural confidence of the Chinese nation to the world.

Mr. Han Xingwen stated that this exhibition is not only a cultural showcase but also an effectual initiative for Jiangxi and Macao to further the practice of "One Country, Two Systems" and promote cultural exchange and industrial cooperation. He reflected on the historical fact that in 1603, a Portuguese ship loaded with Clark porcelain set sail from Macao, which went on to become a cultural symbol for Europe's understanding of China. He stated that the digital representation of the history reveals the eternal theme of mutual appreciation among civilizations, perfectly aligning with the collaborative philosophy of "complementary advantages and equal cooperation" between Jiangxi and Macao. It deeply integrates Jiangxi's "advantages in cultural resources" with Macao's role as an "international communication hub," marking a new starting point and significant milestone for digital cultural cooperation between the two regions.

Renowned Chinese artist, designer and educator Master Chang Shana is invited to serve as the chief aesthetic advisor for the exhibition. Master Chang has been a leading designer for the Great Hall of the People, the former president of the Central Academy of Arts and Crafts, and a member of the Seventh, Eighth and Ninth Standing Committee of the National People's Congress and named among the Artists with Lifelong Achievements by the China Federation of Literary and Art Circles. At the opening ceremony, Master Chang gifted her work Peace Dove to Wynn, making Wynn another organization which boasts her masterpiece as part of its permanent collection in addition to other major cultural institutions in China. She recorded a special video to wish this Special Exhibition of Wynn a great success.

The exhibition "Hello China, Hello Macao – The Odyssey of Jingdezhen Porcelain: A Heritage Voyage from Macao to the World" comprises a digital exhibition and an art exhibition. The digital exhibition recreates elements such as the history of ceramics, Maritime Silk Road in Macao, and imperial kiln masterpieces from Qing Dynasty with newly crafted, 360-degree immersive projections, comprehensively showcasing the history of how Jingdezhen has played a leading role in ceramic crafting techniques worldwide. The art exhibition features the first overseas debut of Peace Dove, an inaugural national gift designed by Master Chang Shana for the People's Republic of China, as well as artworks by over 30 national and contemporary craft masters, including Lu Ru, Ning Gang, Liu Wei, Huang Jingzang, and Liu Wenbin. The exhibition also presents the four renowned porcelain varieties from Jingdezhen and their exquisite craftsmanship; Clark porcelain, which reflects traits of Sino-Portuguese cultural exchange; and the Buccleuch Vases from the exceptional art collection at Wynn, an epic masterpiece set that embodies the fusion of Eastern and Western art.

A welcome banquet was also held for the "Art Macao: Macao International Art Biennale 2025" at the Grand Theater Ballroom at Wynn Palace on the same evening. The banquet for this cultural extravaganza pushed creativity to its peak, artfully constructing a platform to promote the culture of Jiangxi. Each dish carried profound connotations, echoing the artistic conception of one of the ceramic masters' works featured in Wynn's special exhibition. The integrated design of "one dish, one local specialty, one exquisite vessel" transformed every flavor into a vivid ambassador of Jiangxi Province. The tangible, perceivable, and palatable cultural experiences artfully transformed Jiangxi's abundant resources and the millennial craftsmanship of its porcelain capital into distinct cultural symbols. As such, Wynn has built a bridge connecting Jiangxi's treasures to the world, allowing guests from around the globe to appreciate Jiangxi's unique natural and cultural riches through an immersive feast of taste and vision, successfully propelling the province's cultural and industrial best onto a wider global stage.

In addition to the exhibition, a seminar titled "Silk Road Ceramic Journey • Macau's New Chapter" will also be held on July 19 to intensify cooperation in cultural tourism between Jingdezhen, Macao and the international community. Using the ceramic culture of Jingdezhen as a link, the seminar will build an international platform for the mutual exchange and appreciation between Chinese and foreign civilizations and help the world-renowned "ceramic culture" of Jingdezhen, Jiangxi to set sail from Macao to the wider global stage.

The Special Exhibition "Hello China, Hello Macao – The Odyssey of Jingdezhen Porcelain: A Heritage Voyage from Macao to the World" is curated by Wynn for Art Macao under the patronage of the Secretariat for Social Affairs and Culture of the Macao SAR and with the support from the Permanent Secretariat of the Forum for Economic and Trade Co-operation between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries (Macao), Macao Government Tourism Office, Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute of the Macao SAR, and Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference Jingdezhen Municipal Committee, Jiangxi Province. The exhibition is organized by Wynn Resorts Macau and the Jingdezhen Municipal Bureau of Culture, Radio, Television, Publication and Tourism, with the Federation of Associations of Cultural Sectors of Macau as the joint organizer; the Cultural Affairs Bureau of the Macao SAR, member of the Jiangxi Provincial Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference from the Macao SAR, Jingdezhen Municipal Committee of China National Democratic Construction Association, Jingdezhen China Ceramics Museum, Classic of Mountain and Sea Research Institute and Jiangxi Fellow Association of Macau as co-organizers; Macau Lotus TV Limited, Jiangxi Province Digital Culture Group and Jingdezhen Art Museum as implementers; and with academic support from the City University of Macau. The exhibition is open to the public with free admission at the Illuminarium and the Palace Reserve Club Gallery at Wynn Palace from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. every Tuesday to Sunday between July 19 and October 19, 2025.

