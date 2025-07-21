KUNMING, China, July 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 23rd Kunming International Flowers & Plants Expo (IFEX) and China Kunming International Flower Expo (KIFE) will take place from September 19 to 21, 2025, at the Kunming Dianchi International Convention and Exhibition Center. The event is set to bring together over 500 exhibitors from countries including the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and France, positioning Kunming once again at the heart of global horticultural innovation and trade.

As one of Asia's leading floral industry events, this year's KIFE/IFEX will span 60,000 square meters, with more than 90% of the exhibition space already booked. The expo will feature specialized exhibitions, industry forums, interactive experiences, and live demonstrations, providing a comprehensive platform for showcasing global advancements in floriculture and fostering international trade cooperation.

Key Highlights:

Co-located Exhibitions:

Professional Forums:

In 2024, the event drew over 84,000 visits, with on-site transactions exceeding 200 million yuan. More than 92.3% of exhibitors reported high satisfaction with their participation.

"International visitors flocked to this year's exhibition, showcasing Yunnan's floral industry on a global scale. The event highlighted diverse regional blooms and cutting-edge varieties, advancing tech innovation in the field," said Duan Jinhui, exhibitor representative.

"There are many types of products and companies that can cooperate with. Many exhibitors with attractive designs, and this time there are more choices for equipment and technology which is good. We have seen new varieties and already negotiated with several companies to prepare for cooperation," said Rose Marie Gonzaga, Managing Director of Tri GonzFlower Trading Corp.

Why Attend:

With a strategic vision to become Asia's leading flower trade hub, KIFE and IFEX aim to foster collaborative growth through innovation and global partnerships.

For more information, please visit: https://www.ifexflowerexpo.com/en-gb.html

Register here: https://reed.infosalons.com.cn/reg/IFEX25/registeren/login