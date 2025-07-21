SHANGHAI, July 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CPHI & PMEC China 2025 concluded in June with a record-breaking 109,056 attendees, underscoring strong demand within China's thriving pharma industry.

Building on this success, CPHI & PMEC Shenzhen 2025 will take place from 1–3 September 2025 at Shenzhen Convention & Exhibition Center (SZCEC), addressing the growing demand for access to South China's key pharma markets.

As a key gateway to the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area, Shenzhen is positioned to drive pharma innovation. The region's health industry GDP is projected to surpass 2 trillion CNY by 2028 and reach 2.5 trillion to 3 trillion CNY by 2030, offering unparalleled opportunities for growth and collaboration.

CPHI & PMEC Shenzhen is set to achieve remarkable growth in 2025, doubling its size to 30,000 sqm of show floor and featuring over 600 selected exhibiting companies from various sectors of the pharmaceutical industry, including pharma ingredients, excipients, biotech, contract services, pharma machinery, packaging machinery, packaging materials and more. The event will expand product zones for natural supply, finished dosage, clean technology and laboratory instruments. A new 'Beauty & Cosmetics Supply Chain Zone' will showcase products and foster collaboration in this rapidly growing sector.

During the exhibition, over 20 high-level forums will bring together regulatory authorities, academic experts, and corporate leaders to deliver in-depth analysis of policy shifts, technological breakthroughs, and emerging market dynamics. Key topics include new drug R&D, API process optimisation, CXO collaborations, emerging markets strategy, nutrition and health food development, natural ingredients and functional food development, injectable medical aesthetics innovation, pharma packaging solutions, pharma manufacturing 4.0, pharmaceutical engineering and more.

To forge strategic partnerships, exclusive Hosted Buyer Matchmaking and Plant visit will be organized. These initiatives will facilitate meaningful interactions between suppliers and international buyers with specific purchasing demand.

With its strategic location and curated focus, CPHI & PMEC Shenzhen 2025 is set to redefine pharma innovation in South China. The event offers unparalleled opportunities for networking, knowledge exchange, and collaboration, empowering attendees to unlock new growth horizons across Asia's thriving pharmaceutical sector.

Register as a visitor before 1 August to enjoy complimentary VIP benefits:

https://reg.cphi-china.cn/en/express-ticketing/shenzhenvip

For more information, please visit:

https://www.cphi.com/china/en-gb/home.html