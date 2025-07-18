A Seoul court was set to hold a hearing Friday on former President Yoon Suk Yeol's request to challenge his arrest amid a special counsel probe into his botched attempt to impose martial law.

Yoon arrived at the Seoul Central District Court at around 9 a.m. to attend the closed-door hearing, scheduled for 10:15 a.m., where his arrest will be reviewed to determine whether it was legal and should remain in place.

He was escorted straight into the holding cell in a transport vehicle, avoiding contact with the press.

The ousted president filed for the court review Wednesday, less than a week after he was placed under arrest at the Seoul Detention Center in Uiwang, just south of the capital, over five key charges related to his attempt to impose martial law on Dec. 3.

If the court rules in favor of Yoon, he will be released and stand trial without detention. The court has to deliver its ruling within 24 hours after the hearing.

Special counsel Cho Eun-suk's team is expected to call for the arrest to remain in place, given the gravity of the charges Yoon faces and the risk of him destroying evidence or attempting to influence witness testimony.

It will also likely ask the court to take into account the fact that Yoon has been refusing to cooperate with the investigation. Yoon has skipped his insurrection trial twice and said he will boycott all future hearings unless Cho's team is removed from the courtroom.

Yoon is expected to argue that his arrest is not necessary since the former president poses no risk of fleeing and his health conditions are worsening.

Yoon's lawyers claim that the investigation by Cho's team is "illegal" as it seriously violates the defendant's rights. (Yonhap)