SINGAPORE, July 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Huawei Cloud Singapore Summit 2025, themed "Accelerate Intelligence, Ignite Smarter Future," brought together over 500 representatives from government, business, and technology sectors today. Attendees discussed how moving from basic cloud adoption to full-scale intelligence can significantly enhance enterprise productivity, enabling businesses to thrive in today's complex and dynamic environment.

In a world of growing uncertainties, digitalization remains the most effective way to address challenges. Sunny Shang, President of Huawei Cloud Asia Pacific, highlighted Singapore's crucial role as a global innovation hub, particularly in the intelligent era. Singapore is home to Huawei Cloud's unique five local Available Zones (AZ) deployment, which delivers the highest possible level of service continuity. On the journey of intelligence and transformation with partners, Huawei acts as a bridge for innovative solutions and industry expertise exchange between Singapore and the rest of the world.

Maxi Wang, CEO of Huawei International, stated "In the era of intelligence, Singapore has always valued practical innovation, the kind that lifts productivity, streamlines operations, and empowers every individual to grow. At Huawei, we see it the same way. We are here to bring global best practices to help Singapore enterprises scale, modernize, and go beyond boundaries with our cloud. We are equally focused on people. We will continue working with our industry and higher education partners to equip the local workforce with globally competitive skills, helping them stay relevant across both East and West in a fast-changing world."

Deepening Technology Roots in Industry Practices

Over the years, Huawei Cloud's engineers and PhDs have been working directly at customer sites, testing devices in coal mines, monitoring blast furnace parameters in steel mills, and observing outpatient diagnosis and treatment processes in hospitals. This hands-on experience has provided valuable insights, which are then integrated into customer business scenarios to boost production efficiency.

Gigi Hu, Managing Director of Huawei Cloud Singapore, outlined how Huawei Cloud will continuously provide professional services to key industries in Singapore, including the public sector, fintech, internet companies, and large enterprises. First, strategic resources will be invested in consulting, planning, solution design, delivery, service, and R&D support. The goal is to assist 10 major enterprises in implementing multi-cloud strategies, enhancing business resilience, and achieving cloud neutrality. Second, Huawei Cloud's practices from China and its global operations, alongside industry partnerships, will support more than 50 Singaporean companies upgrade from cloud adoption to intelligent transformation. Third, Huawei Cloud is working with over 100 high-quality partners worldwide to serve the Singapore market and support local partners in expanding their international presence.

At industry workshops held during the summit, Huawei Cloud and its ecosystem partners showcased a wealth of industry practices across sectors. In collaboration with public sectors, Huawei Cloud leverages cloud and intelligent technologies to transform government services, enhancing administrative efficiency and fostering the implementation of people-centric innovative services in Singapore. Internet companies like Grab and Minimax discussed cloud native innovations in areas such as e-commerce scalability and global entertainment acceleration. In FinTech, Huawei Cloud, Criat, DolphinDB, and Cobo shared cutting-edge trends and best practices in credit risk management, intelligent data analysis, and digital asset hosting. For large enterprises aiming to drive digital transformation through a multi-cloud strategy, Huawei is partnering with Kingdee and Transwarp to optimize production processes and intelligent marketing, accelerating service innovation at scale.

Where Technology Innovation Meets Business Needs

Intelligence is now an established trend and a core driver for enterprise innovation and growth. While many customers have embraced cloud, the proliferation of SaaS tools has often led to data silos. The key challenge in the intelligent era is how to more effectively leverage the data accumulated on the cloud.

Aka Dai, Director of Huawei Cloud Marketing, introduced Huawei Cloud's full-stack innovation for the intelligent era, offering one-stop service capabilities that enable customers to fully utilize data and intelligence in the cloud. This encompasses several critical aspects. First, the integration of data and intelligence helps customers use data more wisely. For example, Huawei Cloud's data engineering service and KooSearch Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) solution enable enterprises to fully unleash the potential of their data. Second, Huawei Cloud infuses intelligence across business functions—including R&D, production, supply, and sales—helping organizations turn innovative ideas into tangible results through Huawei Cloud's cloud services and toolchains. At the application innovation level, Huawei Cloud provides CodeArts, a one-stop DevSecOps platform. This platform supports the entire lifecycle of software development and incorporates AI features. For example, CodeArts Doer for Coding can autonomously generate, explain, check, and comment on code, significantly boosting software development efficiency.

Building an Innovation Powerhouse Together

Singapore plays a vital role bridging East and West. Similarly, Huawei Cloud serves as a global platform powered with an open, versatile ecosystem comprising 500 technology partners and 50 service partners in Singapore.

Huawei Cloud brings new technologies to Singapore and helps Singaporean partners expand globally. For example, Singaporean local partner WIZ.AI has deepened its cooperation with Huawei Cloud, expanding its business into the Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore, Thailand, and Malaysia. China's leading fintech company, Sunline, has also established a presence in Singapore, with its customer service fully validated in the local market.

Huawei Cloud is also committed to integrating technological innovation in everyday life, nature conservation, and sustainable development. Frank Guo, Managing Director of Huawei International, shared several cases illustrating the tangible impact of the "Cloud for Good" philosophy. Naturally, this effort hinges on digital talent. In Singapore, Huawei is actively promoting the next generation of innovators through initiatives like Tech4City, which encouragesyouth and startups to apply technology for public good. A notable example is SafeGuardSG, an emergency response platform developed by local students which uses AI to improve real-time coordination and community safety. FingerDance, a startup supported by Huawei Cloud's incubator, has collaborated with SBS Transit and jointly launched the Sign Language Virtual Assistant SiLVia. SiLViA is being trialled at the North East Line Chinatown MRT Station in Singapore, helping hard-of-hearing commuters to travel independently and safely on public transport. PrimePlay, the winner of Huawei Tech4City 2024, combines games and sensing devices to create a more engaging and effective fitness experience for seniors. Moving forward, Huawei Cloud will continue to collaborate with more customers and partners to accelerate Singapore's digitalization in healthcare, green and low-carbon development, and digital talent cultivation.

The summit also includes exhibition areas where visitors can experience cutting-edge technologies such as digital human and smart magic mirrors, alongside the latest technological advancements in GaussDB, big data, and ModelArts. Leading partners including NXAI, Yonyou, Kingdee, and Freedo, shared their experiences and ideas to foster collaborative innovation.