FOSHAN, China, July 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Midea and the Confédération Africaine de Football (CAF) recently concluded an agreement in Foshan, China for Midea to become an Official Sponsor of the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations ("AFCON") 2025.

Midea is one of the world's leading manufacturers of home appliances, and specializing in air treatment, refrigeration, laundry, microwaves & ovens, floor care, dishwashers, and small domestic appliances. This partnership marks a significant milestone in the home appliance giant's growing global sports portfolio and underscores its dedication to engaging with passionate football audiences across Africa.

Véron Mosengo-Omba, General Secretary of CAF, was welcomed to Midea HQ for the event by Eric Wang, President of Midea Smart Home Business Group & Vice President of Midea Group, Lewis Fu, President of Midea International Business, and Robert Tong, Brand Management & Marketing Director of Midea International Business.

Lewis Fu spoke at the event, where he said, "Our partnership for the AFCON 2025 is a proud moment in our brand's journey. Across Africa we see households embracing modern smart home appliances and we believe that CAF are the perfect partners to underline our commitment to the region. AFCON is undoubtedly one of the most exciting football competitions today, where some of the greatest footballers in the world are watched by a global audience of more than a billion. Midea has full confidence that this occasion marks only the beginning of a long and deep partnership with CAF."

The TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations, Morocco 2025 will be played in Morocco and through this partnership, Midea will enjoy extensive brand visibility across CAF competitions, digital platforms, and fan engagement activities, cementing its position as a household name within African markets.

About Midea

Midea is the world's leading smart home appliances brand and covers a wide range of product categories including air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines, dishwashers, ovens, air fryers, and robot vacuum cleaners. Midea Group, established in 1968, is a leading global technology company with over 190,000 employees worldwide and ranked #277 on the 2024 Fortune Global 500 list. Find out more about Midea home appliances at midea.com/global and Midea Group at midea.com.cn/en

Photo - https://mma.prnasia.com/media2/2733287/image.jpg?p=medium600