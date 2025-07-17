SINGAPORE, July 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At the recent SIJORI Data Center event hosted by W. Media, Dr. Zhu (Drew) Feng, representing global energy innovator Ampace Technology, delivered a keynote address on lithium-ion battery safety for next-generation data centers. Centering on Ampace's uncompromising philosophy—"Safety is the baseline, but more critically, the red line"—Dr. Feng detailed the company's multi-layered strategy to ensure zero safety incidents across its energy storage systems (ESS).

Core Safety Philosophy: Beyond Compliance

Ampace's approach transcends regulatory compliance. With over 2.45million ESS units shipped globally (65+ million cells) and zero safety incidents over five years, the company leverages rigorous design, manufacturing, and validation processes to embed safety at every level:

PU200: A Safety-Centric Solution for Data Centers

Ampace's flagship UPS battery cabinet, the PU200, exemplifies this ethos:

Validation Through Global Standards

All Ampace ESS solutions adhere to stringent international certifications, validated through:

A Message from Ampace

"Safety isn't just a requirement—it's the foundation of trust in energy storage," stated Dr. Feng. "For data centers, where downtime is catastrophic, we engineer every component to ensure safety is never compromised. This is our red line."

