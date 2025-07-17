The Reds return to Asia, with Hong Kong leading a region-wide celebration of football and beer moments

HONG KONG, July 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As Liverpool FC returns to Asia for their 2025 Pre-Season Tour, Carlsberg Asia is activating a region-wide campaign to celebrate one of football's most iconic partnerships. With Hong Kong as the lead market, the campaign brings together fans, customers, and partners in a shared moment of passion, purpose, and celebration - all rooted in the enduring legacy between Carlsberg and Liverpool FC.

Building on a global partnership that spans over three decades, the campaign spans seven Carlsberg Asia markets including Cambodia, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Myanmar, Singapore, and Vietnam. Across the region, Carlsberg is delivering engaging experiences and exclusive promotions through on-trade and off-trade channels and launching the limited-edition Miracle Can inspired by the club's legendary 2005 comeback in Istanbul.

Arindam Varanasi, Commercial Vice President, Carlsberg Asia, said: "Our long-standing global partnership with Liverpool FC gives us a powerful platform to connect with consumers across Asia. This campaign is about more than just visibility, it is about creating differentiated value for our customers, distributors, and retail partners while giving fans the chance to be part of something special. By bringing this moment to life in a way that resonates across markets, we are accelerating growth in Asia by strengthening our commercial impact and deepening the emotional connection consumers have with our brands."

In Hong Kong, the celebration will reach its peak as Liverpool FC takes on AC Milan on 26 July, a rematch of the unforgettable UEFA Champions League Final in 2005. From 22 to 26 July, the Avenue of Stars in Tsim Sha Tsui will be transformed into a "Walk of Fame" honouring Liverpool FC's history and culture. The experience will feature visual tributes to the club's 20 league titles, creative nods to the Shankly Gates, and Carlsberg x Liverpool FC installations that bring together the brand's hop leaf and the Liver Bird.

A Carlsberg-branded sailboat will also cruise through Victoria Harbour, offering fans a floating tribute and a striking backdrop to this summer's football fever. On 25 July, the celebration continues in Lan Kwai Fong, where Carlsberg will host a Reds-themed street party filled with music, atmosphere, and ice-cold Carlsberg beer.

Jeff Chong, Director, International Premium Brands, Carlsberg Asia, added: "This is a proud moment for all of us at Carlsberg Asia. While each market engages at different levels, we are united in our passion for football and our commitment to bringing fans closer to the game, especially as lucky winners have the chance to travel to Hong Kong for the match or enjoy an unforgettable experience in Liverpool. It is exciting to see how this global partnership continues to inspire local experiences and connect people through something they truly love."

As The Reds return to Asia, Carlsberg invites fans across the region to raise a glass, relive the legacy, and enjoy this football season the Carlsberg way together.

About Carlsberg Asia

Established in 1847 by brewer J.C. Jacobsen, the Carlsberg Group is one of the leading brewery groups in the world, with an attractive portfolio of beer and other beverage brands. With over 37.000 employees, and with a presence in more than 125 markets, the Group has a purpose of brewing for a better today and tomorrow Doing business responsibly and sustainably supports that purpose – and drives the efforts to deliver value for shareholders and society.

Carlsberg Asia is a dynamic and diverse region comprising of 8 operating markets: Cambodia, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Singapore and Vietnam. Altogether we have 34 breweries and some 12,000 employees spreading across the Asian markets. The Asia Regional Office is based in Hong Kong.