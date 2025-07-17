Asia's premier Professional Audiovisual event offers last chance to register as it prepares to welcome thousands with innovation and learning opportunities amidst APAC's lead in market scale & growth.



BANGKOK, July 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As artificial intelligence (AI) reshapes every industry, InfoComm Asia 2025 will provide the definitive roadmap for its integration into the world of Professional Audiovisual (Pro AV) when it opens next week in Bangkok, Thailand. From 23-25 July at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center (QSNCC), the event will bring the impact of AI in AV to life, featuring 170 exhibitors, over 250 new product launches, and expert-led Summit sessions dedicated to its practical application.

This year's show will feature an expansive showcase from 170 exhibitors representing 13 countries and regions. Attendees will have the first look at 256 new product launches, making it a critical destination for sourcing next-generation technology. The show floor will feature an expanded range of innovation, with 59 companies exhibiting for the first time.

What to See: A Hub of Market-Ready AI-Driven Innovation

The central theme of AI will be evident in the exhibition, with tangible, AI-driven solutions on display, including:

Other exhibitors with market-ready AI-driven solutions include AV ACCESS (F19), INCEPTTECH (L20), IDMA (P19), and PERSONA (M15). Explore even more solutions and exhibitors here.

Go Beyond the Booth: Immersive Demos, Workshops & Networking

This year, InfoComm Asia is rolling out new experiences and initiatives:

Admission to this rich educational content and more throughout the three show days is free for all registered visitors. The complete Show Program and Schedule are available here.

A Vibrant Show Floor: Exhibitor Activities and Industry Milestones

Besides innovative solutions on display, the show floor at InfoComm Asia 2025 will be buzzing with special events hosted by exhibitors, offering unique opportunities for deeper engagement. In-booth experiences include:

Marking a defining moment for the local pro audio industry, InfoComm Asia is proud to host the Official Thailand Professional Qualification Institute (TPQI) Certification Ceremony, a collaboration that highlights the show's commitment to supporting the elevation of technical expertise in the region. Ms. Jullada Meejul, Director General of TPQI, will be present to award the inaugural cohort of professional live sound specialists who have successfully completed the assessment. The ceremony will take place on the InfoComm Smart Tech Stage on Day 2 of the show (24 July).

What to Learn: Strategic Insights from Global Experts

The InfoComm Asia Summit will feature 63 sessions across 19 tracks, with 58 expert speakers. The program will provide strategic foresight and practical knowledge on the impact of AI and other key trends. Highlight sessions include Day 1 Opening Panel "Visions of 2030: Reimagining the Future of Business and Technology", "How Human-Centric AI is Changing Customer Engagement", and practical deep dives like, "Transforming Workplaces with AI-Driven Intelligent Devices", "AI & The Future of Workplace Collaboration and Engagement", and "How AI-Driven AV is Shaping the Classroom of Tomorrow".

Plan Your Visit: Final Call for Registration

Professionals and technology end-users are encouraged to register before the show to ensure seamless entry. Visitor registration is complimentary – secure show badge here. For complete show information, visit website here.

