CNN’s ‘Next Stop’ - Will Ripley visits Taiwan to uncover the island’s way of embracing health and wellness

HONG KONG, July 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Though small, Taiwan is home to diverse natural landscapes – from lush mountain forests to alpine lakes and tropical beaches – ideal for rejuvenation and relaxation. In this episode of CNN's Next Stop, Senior International Correspondent Will Ripley uncovers the different aspects of the island that make it a prime destination for health and wellness.

A testament to its resiliency, despite a decline in tourist numbers in recent years, Taiwan is steadily emerging as a destination for wellness experiences that nurture both mind and body, driven by the efforts of individuals, initiatives, and businesses committed to showcasing the island's unique beauty.

For more than a decade, Taiwan has invested hundreds of millions of New Taiwan dollars in its cycling infrastructure – including a route that stretches nearly 1,000 kilometers around the entire island. The popularity of Taiwan's cycling scene is said to originate from its homegrown brand, Giant – the world's largest bicycle manufacturer. But beyond manufacturing, the brand is also capitalizing on cycling tourism, offering dozens of different cycling tours across the island. CNN visits the picturesque Sun Moon Lake with Amos Lin, Giant's senior product marketing planner, to understand more about the rise of cycling tourism in Taiwan.

For the tastebuds, Taiwan is known around the world for bubble tea – the popular, trendy beverage of tea paired with milk and tapioca pearls. However, Taiwan's history of growing, producing and exporting tea goes back more than 150 years. Lionel Lin, a third-generation farmer who runs "Teascent Valley" that grows, produces, and distributes its own brand of tea, explains how Taiwan is renowned for its oolong tea, with the Alishan high mountain variant one of the most famous. In a bid to gain access to international markets, Lionel is leveraging social media to share this staple of traditional Taiwanese culture with people across the globe.

And with Taiwan emerging as a destination for health and wellness tourism, one firm is seeking to offer these experiences with greater convenience. KKday, a Taiwanese travel e-commerce company that connects people with experiences across the world, allows customers to book dining, accommodations, special tours and more, directly from their website or app. Looking to the future, co-founder and COO, Weichun Liu, emphasizes the need to invest in advanced technology to remain relevant amidst growing competition in the industry.

Airtimes for 30-minute special:

Saturday, 19th July at 12:30pm HKT

Sunday, 20th July at 6pm HKT

Monday, 21st July at 1:30am HKT

