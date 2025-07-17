SINGAPORE, July 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tiger Brokers (Nasdaq: TIGR), a leading online brokerage firm with a focus on redefining global investing with technologies for the next generation, has been recognised by CNBC and leading data analytics firm Statista as one of the World's Top FinTech Companies 2025. The recognition highlights Tiger Brokers' continued momentum and growing influence in driving innovation in global investing.

As one of the most transformative forces in the financial industry today, fintech continues to reshape global finance at unprecedented speed. The CNBC x Statista list evaluates companies based on their technological innovation, industry impact, and growth potential, across a range of key verticals in fintech.

The final list was compiled using a rigorous methodology, analyzing public data from over 3,000 fintech companies worldwide. Companies were assessed across multiple key performance indicators (KPIs), including revenue performance, user base growth, and fundraising history. Evaluations were conducted across seven core verticals including Payments, Alternative Financing, Wealth Technology, Digital Assets, Neobanking, Insurtech and Enterprise Fintech, identifying the most innovative and influential fintech leaders globally.

Tiger Brokers was named to the list under the Wealth Technology category, reaffirming its position as a pioneer in reshaping digital and global investing. With a strong focus on technology, seamless user experience, and a deep understanding of investor needs, Tiger continues to redefine how the next generation invests — smarter and easier.

"In today's world, no company can go far without continuous technological innovation," said Wu Tianhua, Founder and CEO of Tiger Brokers. "We're honored to be recognized as one of the world's top fintech companies. Since day one, Tiger has been on a mission to make investing better through technology. Looking ahead, we aim to lead the trend — driving innovation through technology and building trust through service — as we continue to create long-term value for both retail and institutional clients around the world."

Tiger Brokers has achieved significant international milestones in recent years. After going public on Nasdaq in 2019, the company quickly accelerated its global expansion, launching operations in Singapore, Hong Kong SAR, the U.S., Australia, and New Zealand. Today, Tiger Brokers serves over 10 million users globally, with client assets exceeding US$45 billion.

What sets Tiger Brokers apart from traditional brokers is its strong product capability and rapid iteration — core traits of tech-native brokerages. Its flagship platform, Tiger Trade, is powered by a robust infrastructure and enhanced by smart tools like TigerAI. It supports multi-market, multi-currency, and multi-asset trading, including US stocks, Hong Kong stocks, Singapore stocks, Australian stocks, options, futures, ETFs, and mutual funds, all from a single account with highly competitive fees.

Since its founding, Tiger Brokers has remained committed to technology and user-centricity. Its business has expanded beyond retail brokerage into wealth management, institutional services, investment banking, and corporate services, gradually building a comprehensive fintech service ecosystem.

In Q1 2025, Tiger Brokers reported revenue of US$122.6 million and a non-GAAP net income of US$36 million, up 145% year-over-year — both record highs. Total trading volume reached US$217.5 billion, with client assets hitting US$45.9 billion.