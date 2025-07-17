ZEISS Group Appoints Martin Fischer as President and CEO of ZEISS Greater China

SHANGHAI, July 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ZEISS Group recently announced that Martin Fischer will officially take on the role of President and CEO of ZEISS Greater China, effective from October 1, 2025, reporting directly to Andreas Pecher, President and CEO of the ZEISS Group. Martin Fischer succeeds Maximilian Foerst, who joined the Executive Board of the ZEISS Group as the President and CEO of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG on June 1, 2025. ZEISS Greater China manages all business activities in China's mainland, Hong Kong SAR, and Taiwan Region.

"ZEISS's commitment to Greater China remains strong. China is ZEISS's largest market and is an important cornerstone in its global footprint. I am very pleased that Martin Fischer has agreed to take on this important position," says Andreas Pecher. "Martin is a very experienced leader, who is already quite familiar with ZEISS and our customers. This will ensure a smooth transition as we continue our Greater China strategy that started under Maximilian Foerst's leadership."

Martin Fischer joined ZEISS in 2006 and has held positions at various business segments including Semiconductor Manufacturing Technology (SMT), Industrial Quality Solutions (IQS), and Research Microscopy Solutions (RMS). Since 2022, he has been Global Head of Sales, Service & Marketing for RMS. In this position, he has expanded the commercial organization to include marketing and customer experience. He also set up and led various strategically important programs. These have enabled the RMS team to successfully sell agnostic software and enter the future growth markets of biotech & pharma as well as electronics/semiconductors. In addition, he has made important contributions to regional growth projects in the US and APAC, and to the strategic programs for the ZEISS Group.

"I am very honored to be appointed as President and CEO of ZEISS Greater China. Maximilian successfully led all the business segments in the region for the past 16 years, laying a solid foundation for future development," said Martin Fischer. "I am excited to lead the Greater China team, which consists of a strong and efficient management team, along with thousands of dedicated and passionate employees. The strategic development of ZEISS Greater China is at the forefront of the Group, and I look forward to achieving more progress in innovation, localization, and all business segments in the future."

About ZEISS Group

ZEISS is an internationally leading technology enterprise operating in the fields of optics and optoelectronics. In the fiscal year 2023/24, the ZEISS Group generated annual revenue totaling nearly 11 billion euros in its four segments: Semiconductor Manufacturing Technology, Industrial Quality & Research, Medical Technology and Consumer Markets (as of 30 September 2024). Currently, 15 percent of revenue is invested in science and R&D.

For its customers, ZEISS develops, produces and distributes highly innovative solutions for industrial metrology and quality assurance, microscopy solutions for life sciences and materials research, and medical technology solutions for diagnostics and treatment in ophthalmology and microsurgery. The name ZEISS is also synonymous with the world's leading lithography optics, which are used by the chip industry to manufacture semiconductor components. There is global demand for trendsetting ZEISS brand products such as eyeglass lenses, camera lenses and binoculars.

With a portfolio aligned with future growth areas like digitalization, healthcare and smart production and a strong brand, ZEISS is shaping the future of technology and constantly advancing the world of optics and related fields with its solutions. The company's significant, sustainable investments in research and development lay the foundation for the success and continued expansion of ZEISS's technology and market leadership.

Today, around 46,500 employees work at the ZEISS Group globally in around 50 countries. The company is headquartered in Oberkochen (Germany). The Carl Zeiss Foundation, one of the largest foundations in Germany committed to the promotion of science, is the sole owner of the holding company, Carl Zeiss AG.

Further information available at www.zeiss.com

About ZEISS in Greater China

ZEISS' history in Greater China dates to 1957. ZEISS is now represented in the Greater China market with all segments including Semiconductor Manufacturing Technology, Industry Quality & Research, Medical Technology, and Consumer Markets. Since 2021, China has become ZEISS's largest single market in the world, and one of the most innovative and fastest-growing markets. In the fiscal year 2023/24, ZEISS in Greater China generated annual revenue totaling 15.1 billion RMB, with a 12% increase compared to the prior year. Over 7,000 employees throughout the country with more than 60 sites of manufacturing factories, sales & service offices and R&D centers strongly support our customers in the region, and guarantee every related business internationally.

The headquarters of ZEISS Greater China is located in Shanghai Pilot Free Trade Zone. It is home to a wide range of activities: China Sales & Service headquarters, competence and training centers, manufacturing facility for the ZEISS Industrial Metrology business group and Shanghai Innovation and R&D Center, ZEISS Group's first corporate innovation and R&D center outside of Germany. ZEISS regional headquarters and the Innovation and R&D Center in Shanghai, together with the Suzhou R&D and Manufacturing Site and Guangzhou Knowledge Manufacturing Base are creating a closed-loop industrial chain that includes medical devices, high-end manufacturing and R&D equipment, and optical lenses. ZEISS is committed to supporting domestic R&D and works closely with Chinese partners to ensure the high-quality and sustainable development of China's cutting-edge industries.

Further information available at www.zeiss.com.cn