SINGAPORE, July 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Embed Financial Group Holdings (EFGH) welcomes Eldwin Wong as its new Chief Executive Officer, Asia.

Eldwin is a seasoned leader in the financial technology sector. As the founder and CEO of IN Financial Technologies (INFT), he successfully built a leading fintech group in Singapore, providing essential financial services and securing key regulatory licenses from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). His extensive experience in scaling tech-driven businesses and his deep understanding of the financial landscape in Asia will be invaluable as we continue to expand our embedded finance solutions.

Beyond his business acumen, Eldwin's commitment to public service—for which he was awarded the Pingat Bakti Masyarakat (PBM)—resonates deeply with EFGH's mission to drive financial inclusion and create lasting value for communities across the region.

Please join EFGH in giving Eldwin a warm welcome. EFGH is confident that his leadership will be instrumental in accelerating its growth and strengthening its partnerships throughout Asia.

Find out more about Embed Financial Group Holdings at https://efgh.xyz