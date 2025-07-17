Larger in scale, deeper in content, and broader in reach — BEYOND Expo strengthens its position as Asia's largest tech ecosystem event.

MACAO, July 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BEYOND Expo, Asia's most influential and largest ecosystem platform for innovation, technology, and cross-border collaboration, will return for its 2026 edition from May 27–30, 2026, at the Venetian Cotai Expo in Macao, China.

Following the record-setting success of BEYOND Expo 2025 — attended by over 25,000 professionals, 800+ global exhibitors, and 800+ investors — this next edition will expand significantly in depth, scope, and global reach under the theme: "Empower Asia, Bridging the World."

BEYOND Expo 2026 will reinforce its role as the central platform where entrepreneurship, capital, and policy intersect — driving breakthrough innovation, global partnerships, and business transformation across sectors.

"Asia is no longer just a market, it's a powerhouse for global innovation," said Jason Ho, Co-Founder of BEYOND Expo. "In 2026, BEYOND Expo will deepen its mandate as a cross-border catalyst, empowering collaboration between innovators, investors, corporates, and policymakers. Our upcoming edition will be more ambitious in every dimension: broader in regional representation, deeper in content, and more immersive across experiences."

Highlights of BEYOND Expo 2026

In 2026, BEYOND Expo will present a larger-scale exhibition with 1,200+ expected exhibitors, spotlighting cutting-edge innovation from across Asia and beyond. Visitors will get direct exposure to Asia's most dynamic startups, advanced hardware, robotics, and next-gen AI solutions — showcasing the region's rising strength in deep tech and industrial innovation. BEYOND Expo promises to offer a distinct look at Asia's innovation edge, a draw for tech buyers seeking real solutions and future-ready products.

BEYOND Expo 2026 will also offer immersive summits, curated investor programs, and region-focused platforms, all designed to attract global participation and drive real business outcomes.

Fund at First Pitch (FAFP): Where Ideas Meet Capital

Returning in 2026, Fund at First Pitch (FAFP) will spotlight Asia's most promising early-stage startups, connecting them directly with over 200 global investors — including institutional investors, VCs, and family offices. As one of BEYOND Expo's flagship initiatives, FAFP unites high-potential founders with global capital under one roof, accelerating cross-border deal flow and regional expansion. Since 2024, more than 300 startups have taken the BEYOND stage, reinforcing its position as a powerful gateway for investment, visibility, and growth.

BEYOND Media Day: Shaping Global Narratives

Building on the momentum of 2025 — where over 100 global media outlets gathered for an exclusive preview — BEYOND Media Day returns in 2026 with expanded reach, deeper content, and elevated visibility for exhibitors and sponsors.

This media-only experience offers early access to breakthrough innovations across AI, robotics, consumer technology, and sustainability. In 2025, attendees included top-tier journalists and digital influencers from platforms such as Bloomberg TV, CNN, FOX News Channel, Capital Magazine, Caixin Global, and Phoenix TV. Designed to maximize global exposure, BEYOND Media Day delivers unmatched storytelling opportunities, drawing the attention of influential voices covering the technologies and companies shaping the future.

BEYOND Innovation Awards: Expanding Recognition Across Asia

The BEYOND Awards 2026 will feature new categories and a stronger focus on emerging Asian innovators. In addition to its current verticals in AI, climate tech, healthcare, and consumer innovation, next year's Awards will include industrial design and other frontier sectors, recognizing companies that are creating real-world impact through product excellence and transformative thinking.

Cross-Regional Forums: Bridging Borders and Ideas

BEYOND Expo 2026 will feature an expanded portfolio of cross-regional summits, reinforcing its role as a hub for global innovation diplomacy. Confirmed forums include the Asia–Europe Tech Forum, Japan Tech Forum, Middle East Tech Forum, Southeast Asia's ORIGIN Conference, and the Asia–Latam Tech Forum. These curated platforms foster collaboration among governments, corporates, and innovators, while highlighting emerging trends from key ecosystems.

In line with BEYOND's mission to empower Asia and promote cross-border collaboration, the landmark BGlobal Summit and Global Investment Summit will return at an even larger scale. These high-level forums connect international investors and multinational corporates with Asia's most promising startups, driving dialogue, investment, and regional expansion — and strengthening BEYOND's commitment to helping founders and funds go global.

SheTech Summit: Driving Inclusive Innovation

Women remain underrepresented in tech globally. SheTech Summit is a dedicated platform to highlight and support female founders, executives, and investors across Asia. This year, BEYOND Expo will partner with leading international communities to position SheTech as Asia's premier gathering for women in tech and innovation — providing mentorship, visibility, and meaningful connections for rising female leaders.

Founder Talk & BEYOND Founders Club: Scaling Impactful Conversations

Founder Talk invites Asia's unicorn founders, serial entrepreneurs, and disruptors to share unfiltered insights on scaling, failure, and leadership in tech. As BEYOND Expo evolves into the anchor event for Asia's startup community, this series highlights why every ambitious founder in Asia should be at BEYOND Expo. Meanwhile, the BEYOND Founders Club, officially announced in 2025, is a purpose-driven network that unites visionary entrepreneurs, pioneering innovators, and tech influencers committed to shaping the future of global innovation.

Exclusive Wealth Programs

BEYOND Wealth Summit will once again host LPs, family offices, and private capital leaders in a closed-door, invitation-only setting, offering unique networking and relationship-building opportunities. For GPs and fund managers seeking meaningful exposure to Asia's capital ecosystem, BEYOND Expo continues to be a strategic annual destination.

The Fun Continues: Where Culture Meets Capital

BEYOND Expo continues to redefine how business and entertainment converge. In 2026, the program will expand to include elevated networking experiences, from gala dinners and curated poolside gatherings to immersive parties, all set against the vibrant backdrop of Macao. Attendees can expect unforgettable moments featuring some of the city's most iconic stages, creating a dynamic atmosphere where meaningful connections happen beyond the boardroom.

"BEYOND Expo is not just an event—it's a living platform of ideas, capital, and influence," said Dr. Lu Gang, Co-founder of BEYOND Expo. "Our mission is to position Asia as the epicenter of global tech transformation. In 2026, we'll double down on that vision with more strategic forums, immersive content, and global partnerships that move the world forward."

Join the Asia Tech Ecosystem at BEYOND Expo 2026

Whether you're a startup seeking capital, a corporate exploring frontier technology, or a policymaker focused on building the future — BEYOND Expo 2026 is where global opportunity meets innovation. Visit www.beyondexpo.com to explore tickets or inquire directly about exhibiting, speaking, or media partnerships. Official ticket sales will launch soon — pre-register now to stay updated and be among the first to access tickets.

About BEYOND Expo

The BEYOND International Technology Innovation Expo (BEYOND Expo) is Asia's leading annual technology event. Serving as a dynamic platform since 2021, BEYOND Expo not only showcases global technological innovations but also provides a unique opportunity to foster innovation upgrades across diverse industries and regions.

BEYOND Expo has attracted participation from Asia's Fortune 500 companies, multinational corporations, unicorn companies, and emerging startups. Through a multifaceted approach involving expos, summits, and various activities, BEYOND Expo has successfully cultivated an innovative ecosystem, propelling collective development in the Asia-Pacific region and the global technology innovation industry. www.beyondexpo.com