2025 "Chinese Quality Products Shared with the World" Zunyi Dialogue Event Held

ZUNYI, China, July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 15th, the "Chinese Quality Products Shared with the World" Zunyi Dialogue event was held in Zunyi, Guizhou. This event was part of the 2025 "China's Development, An Opportunity for a Colorful World" International Exchange Week, with more than 150 participants, including diplomatic envoys from over 30 countries, experts and scholars, university faculty and students, enterprises with distinctive features, and media representatives attending the event.

Tea, chili peppers, liquor, and guitars from Zunyi are all characteristic products. Among them, the Zheng'an guitar enjoys a worldwide reputation, with one out of every seven guitars globally being produced in Zheng'an; China's renowned sauce-aroma white liquor, Moutai, is also produced in Zunyi; The tea from Zunyi is represented by "Zunyi Red" and "Meitan Cuiya", with two-thirds of Meitan County's population engaged in the tea industry.

The "China Chili City" located in Zunyi is the largest chili trading market nationwide, nicknamed the "Wall Street of Chili Peppers". Its annual dry chili trade volume exceeds 500,000 tons, with a transaction value nearing 10 billion RMB. Hu Guangfen, Chairwoman of Guizhou Guisanhong Food Co., Ltd., shared her story with chili peppers on-site. At the age of 19, she left home to work in a Dongguan shoe factory; In 1996, she quit her high-paying job in Dongguan to start a business back home; In 2017, she invested 200 million RMB to build a new industrial park with an annual output value exceeding 100 million RMB. Her story exemplifies the transformation of ordinary Chinese farmers' personal destinies alongside the reform and opening up.

During the dialogue session, Bakhtiyor Mirzaev, Trade-Economic Counselor of the Uzbekistan Consulate General in Guangzhou, mentioned that historically, the ancient Silk Road started from Xi'an, passed through Tashkent and Samarkand, connecting China, Central Asia, and Europe. Currently, a railway linking China and Uzbekistan is under construction, which will facilitate bilateral trade. Ivet Nikolova, Commercial Counsellor of the Bulgarian General Consulate in Shanghai, expressed that Bulgaria has a strategic advantage within Europe and a deep tradition of fruit wine consumption. She hopes to integrate Chinese industries with Bulgarian culture, thereby closely linking with the EU market.

In the coming three days, guests from various countries will visit local sites to experience firsthand the essence of "Chinese Quality Products Shared with the World".