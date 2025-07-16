SINGAPORE, July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Klook, a leading platform for experiences and travel services in Asia Pacific, has teamed up with Japan's renowned hospitality brand Hoshino Resorts to make regional Japan more accessible than ever. The collaboration aims to connect travelers with authentic local experiences beyond the usual tourist hotspots—think beyond Tokyo, Kyoto, and Osaka—helping to ease overcrowding while driving fresh demand to Japan's up-and-coming destinations.

"Overtourism is a global issue, and Japan feels it strongly," said Wilfred Fan, Chief Commercial Officer of Klook. "Alongside Hoshino Resorts, we're committed to promoting sustainable tourism through regional travel, and take this step toward securing the long-term future of Japan's tourism ecosystem."

Rising Demand for Off-the-Beaten-Path Destinations

According to Klook's latest Travel Pulse survey, 63% of Asia Pacific travelers want to avoid crowded destinations and seek out less-traveled places. And in Japan, Klook data reveals surging interest in emerging cities such as Kunigami, Nagakute, and Usu that are witnessing a rapid rise in demand.

What's fueling this shift?

Stay+ Bundles: Seamless Travel Made Simple

Interest in exploring Japan's emerging cities is on the rise, yet many international visitors still face practical barriers: limited transport coverage, language gaps, and a lack of reliable booking information. At the heart of the partnership are co-designed Stay+ bundles that pair stays at Hoshino Resorts' signature KAI ryokans with transportation passes like the JR Pass. Think tranquil onsens, authentic kaiseki cuisine, and hyper-local touches, paired with effortless rail travel, all easily bookable on Klook with instant confirmation and multilingual support.

Mapped to 21 KAI properties located in places like Poroto in Hokkaido, Tsugaru in Tohoku, or Okuhida in the Japanese Alps, these bundles give travelers an easy step into Japan's lesser-known culture, flavours, and traditions.

"We're honored to partner with Hoshino Resorts. Their unique accommodation and brand appeal, combined with Klook's strength in transportation, platform access, and regional marketing capabilities, will help raise awareness of Japan's lesser-known destinations," said Wataru Masuda, General Manager of Klook Japan. "This will encourage more travelers to explore regional areas and experience Japan's diverse natural and cultural offerings. Looking ahead, we plan to expand with more hotel brands from Hoshino Resorts and leverage AI tools to help travelers plan and book local travel experiences directly on the platform."

Expanding and Encouraging Deeper Travel

The rollout kicks off in Taiwan, Southeast Asia, and Korea, with more markets to come. It's the first step in a bigger vision: reimagining how the world discovers Japan, one local gem at a time.

Yoshiharu Hoshino, CEO of Hoshino Resorts added, "With growing pressure on urban tourism, guiding travelers deeper into regional areas and achieving tourism dispersion has become a long-standing priority. By partnering with Klook to integrate accommodation and transportation, we believe we can effectively address the challenge of limited local transportation and attract more travelers to explore various regions of Japan, improving both the visibility and accessibility of local tourism."

