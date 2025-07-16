JAKARTA, Indonesia, July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PT Data Sinergitama Jaya Tbk (Elitery), a leading provider of Managed IT Services in Indonesia, has officially announced its business expansion into Malaysia through the establishment of a new entity, Elitery Global Technology Sdn. Bhd. This expansion is part of Elitery's global growth strategy to strengthen its competitive edge and business resilience amid a rapidly evolving technology landscape. As an initial step, Elitery Global Technology Sdn. Bhd. has entered into a strategic partnership with Iloken System Sdn. Bhd., a Malaysia-based technology company with a strong track record in digital solutions and systems integration.

"Our expansion into Malaysia through our subsidiary, Elitery Global Technology Sdn. Bhd., marks a strategic move to penetrate the regional market and accelerate global growth. Through the acquisition of Iloken System Sdn. Bhd., we have secured a local partner with highly competent talent, a proven business track record, and relevant experience in delivering critical digital infrastructure projects in Malaysia," said Kresna Adiprawira, President Director of Elitery.

According to Kresna, Elitery's decision to acquire rather than build from the ground up was driven by the strategic advantages Iloken System brings. Iloken System already has a solid operational foundation and significant potential for joint growth. The company has successfully developed emergency response systems (line one emergency system) and flood warning systems in Malaysia, along with a strong portfolio of recurring clients.

The decision to expand into Malaysia was based on strategic analysis of the country's market potential and its digital ecosystem readiness. Malaysia is currently experiencing rapid growth in the fields of cloud computing, artificial intelligence (AI), and cyber security. According to the report Gartner: Information Security, Worldwide Forecast, 1Q25 Update, Malaysia's spending on information security is projected to increase by 84% between 2023 and 2029, driven by escalating digital threats and nationwide transformation initiatives. Meanwhile, the public cloud market is expected to reach USD 2.82 billion by 2025. In addition, Statista Market Insights: Generative AI – Malaysia (2024) projects that the generative AI market in Malaysia will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 36.98% from 2025 to 2031, starting at an estimated USD 333 million.

This momentum is no coincidence. Leading global technology companies such as Google, AWS, Oracle, and Microsoft have committed multi-billion-dollar investments in Malaysia, establishing data centers, public cloud infrastructure, and AI capabilities. With progressive digital policies and attractive investment incentives from the government, Malaysia is rapidly positioning itself as a strategic hub for digital transformation in Southeast Asia.

At the same time, the growing demand for reliable technology partners has become increasingly crucial. Local institutions and industries in Malaysia are actively looking for digital transformation partners with strong expertise in cloud systems integration, IT automation, and data protection. Elitery sees this as a strategic opportunity to bring significant value, leveraging its proven track record in the Indonesian market.

"We believe this marks the beginning of a new chapter for Elitery, transitioning from a national leader into a regional enabler of digital change. With collaboration and innovation at our core, we are committed to supporting Southeast Asia's digital transformation journey. " Kresna concluded.

About Elitery:

Elitery (PT. Data Sinergitama Jaya Tbk) is an IT managed services company specializing in information technology, particularly in cloud technology. With over 14 years of experience, we are committed to delivering excellent services to our clients. Backed by a solid reputation, Elitery is trusted by global cloud service providers such as Google Cloud as a go-to-market partner in Indonesia.

Since 2011, Elitery has handled numerous mission-critical systems accessed by tens of millions of users daily. Our clientele spans various sectors, both private and public. With our proven experience and capabilities, we are confident in our ability to serve as a reliable partner for your organization's digital transformation journey.

In both 2023 and 2024, Elitery was honored with the prestigious Public Sector Partner of the Year – Asia Pacific award from Google Cloud for two consecutive years. In 2024, Elitery also officially joined the Google Cloud Managed Security Services Provider (MSSP) initiative marking a strategic move to enhance our cybersecurity services.

Throughout 2024, Elitery achieved several other significant milestones, including receiving the Indonesia Best CX-EX Strategy Award 2024 from SWA, and being recognized as a Great Place to Work (GPTW) 2024, reflecting our commitment to strong governance and an inclusive, collaborative work environment.