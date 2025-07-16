For the full 1-50 list, please view here.

MACAU, July 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bar Leone in Hong Kong has clinched the coveted title of The Best Bar in Asia and The Best Bar in Hong Kong, sponsored by Perrier, for the second consecutive year, at the live awards ceremony for Asia's 50 Best Bars 2025 in Macau.

Bar Leone made 50 Best history in 2024 by being the first-ever establishment to debut on the list at No.1 and as The Best Bar in Asia. Owned by Lorenzo Antinori, the menu features a carefully curated selection of classic cocktails, all while staying true to its identity as a neighbourhood bar.

At No.2 is Zest in Seoul, clinching the title of The Best Bar in Korea, sponsored by Tia Maria, while at No.3, Jigger & Pony is The Best Bar in Singapore, sponsored by Torres Brandy.

Emma Sleight, Head of Content for Asia's 50 Best Bars, says: "We're thrilled to gather in Macau with Asia's vibrant and passionate drinks community. With 20 new entries, the most in recent years, this list is a testament to the boundary-pushing creativity of the region. Congratulations to Bar Leone for the incredible feat of retaining the No.1 spot."

