EventXpo 2025 and Kind Malaysia 2025: Business Events Build Nations

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, July 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EventXpo 2025, Malaysia's premier business events marketplace, is set to take place from 7 to 9 August 2025 at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre. This year's edition promises to be the most dynamic yet, uniting the business events community under the powerful theme Business Events Build Nations.

The event will feature participation from more than 90 companies, two state pavilions, and exhibitors from Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, India and Singapore. Exhibitors will present innovative solutions that are shaping the future of business events, from advanced technology and digital engagement tools to sustainable practices and venue services.

Eric Ho, Co-Organising Chair of EventXpo 2025, shared, "We are proud to welcome such a diverse line-up of exhibitors and partners from Malaysia and across the region. The strength of participation this year reflects the industry's confidence in EventXpo as the go-to marketplace for business event professionals. This is where ideas turn into action, and where collaborations are born that will help participants deliver exceptional events. We invite all players in the industry to be part of this exciting journey."

Visitors can look forward to a rich and engaging programme at the EventXpo 2025 Knowledge Theatre. The theatre will host thought-provoking sessions covering cybersecurity, inclusion, sustainability, the future of eSports, risk management in live events, and technology-driven attendee experiences.

Yusno Yunos, Co-Organising Chair of EventXpo 2025, added, "EventXpo 2025 is more than an exhibition floor. The EventXpo 2025 Knowledge Theatre, the Better World Corner, and our networking activities are designed to inspire new thinking, share best practices, and equip participants with strategies they can apply immediately. It is a must-attend for anyone serious about advancing their business events capabilities."

Francis Teo, Advisor of EventXpo 2025 , said, "This platform was created with a vision to uplift the entire business events ecosystem. EventXpo 2025 is about driving innovation, building meaningful connections, and showcasing Malaysia as a hub for world-class business events. It is an opportunity for all stakeholders to come together, learn from one another and create lasting impact."

EventXpo 2025 is organised by the Malaysian Association of Convention and Exhibition Organisers and Suppliers (MACEOS) as part of its ongoing mission to advance Malaysia's business events industry and position the country as a regional hub for conferences, exhibitions and trade shows.

Running alongside EventXpo is Kind Malaysia 2025, a unique platform that connects corporations with NGOs and civil organisations. This initiative opens meaningful opportunities for businesses to explore partnerships that create lasting community impact.

Datuk Dr M Gandhi, President of MACEOS, commented, "EventXpo 2025, together with Kind Malaysia 2025, is a powerful demonstration of how business events contribute not only to economic growth but also to the wellbeing of our communities. This is where business innovation meets purpose. I encourage everyone across the business events ecosystem to join us in building stronger nations through collaboration, creativity and compassion."

EventXpo 2025 will also feature the Better World Corner at Kiosk 4 in Hall 4, where NGOs, foundations and social enterprises will present inspiring talks and activities focused on health, humanitarian action, mental health, inclusion, environmental sustainability and technology for good.

Event highlights include:

Event dates: 7 to 9 August 2025

Venue: Hall 4, Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre

PR Newswire is the Official News Distribution partner for EventXpo 2025 and Kind Malaysia 2025.