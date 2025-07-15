SURABAYA, Indonesia, July 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A bold new beat is set to energize Surabaya as Pakuwon Group and Marriott International announce the opening of Aloft Surabaya Pakuwon City on 22 August 2025. This launch marks the debut of the Aloft Hotels brand in Surabaya and the first-ever Marriott-branded hotel in the eastern part of the city.

Part of the Phase 3 expansion of Pakuwon City Mall, the hotel is strategically located above a mixed-use development spanning 1.1 hectares, with a project value of IDR 1.2 trillion. The opening aligns with Pakuwon's continued growth in lifestyle-led hospitality, reaffirming its commitment to bringing globally inspired experiences to Indonesia's urban centers.

A Strategic Expansion by Pakuwon Group

This opening is part of Pakuwon Group's continued expansion in the hospitality sector, following successful developments such as The Westin Surabaya, Sheraton Surabaya Hotel & Towers, Four Points by Sheraton Surabaya, and the award-winning Four Points by Sheraton Surabaya Pakuwon Indah. Beyond Surabaya, Pakuwon's hospitality portfolio includes Sheraton Grand Jakarta Gandaria City, Fairfield by Marriott Bekasi, Four Points by Sheraton Bali Kuta, Yogyakarta Marriott Hotel, and soon Four Points by Sheraton Bekasi, as well as the city's lifestyle destination, Pakuwon Golf & Family Club.

"This hotel represents more than just a new address, it's an experience hub crafted for the next generation of travelers. Aloft brings something exciting to the table, a hotel that feels alive, connected, and unapologetically different," said Reza Aryawarman, Multi-Property General Manager of Pakuwon Portfolio Hotels.

Featuring 233 design-forward rooms, Aloft Surabaya Pakuwon City is crafted for the modern traveller, from business professionals and digital nomads to Gen Z creatives and weekend city explorers.

A Vibe-Driven Stay with World-Class Amenities

Aloft offers more than just a place to stay. Each room is infused with playful wall art, vibrant colors, and natural light, setting the tone for an upbeat, immersive stay. Guests will be able to experience:

Whether it's a midweek workcation, a weekend celebration, or a casual business trip, Aloft offers a fresh alternative to traditional hotels.

A Destination within a Destination

Strategically located within Pakuwon City, the hotel is directly connected to Pakuwon City Mall, The Courtyard, and Park Shanghai. These vibrant lifestyle and retail destinations turn the hotel into a lively base for modern travelers to explore the city's cultural, culinary, and shopping scenes.

Opening Offer

To celebrate its debut, Aloft Surabaya Pakuwon City will offer an exclusive opening promotion:

Bookings can be made now via www.aloftsurabayapakuwoncity.com. For sneak peeks, launch moments, and behind-the-scenes vibes, follow @aloftsurabaya on Instagram.

Aloft Surabaya Pakuwon City proudly participates in Marriott Bonvoy®, the award-winning travel program from Marriott International. Members can earn and redeem points at over 30 hotel brands worldwide, unlocking exclusive benefits, perks, and unforgettable experiences.

About Pakuwon Group

Pakuwon Group is one of Indonesia's leading real estate developers, known for its visionary approach in shaping urban living through integrated developments. With over four decades of experience, Pakuwon has built an impressive portfolio of mixed-use superblocks combining retail, residential, office, and hospitality components across key cities in Indonesia. The Group owns and operates landmark developments such as Tunjungan Plaza and Pakuwon Mall in Surabaya, Gandaria City in Jakarta, and Pakuwon Mall Jogja. In hospitality, Pakuwon continues to expand its presence with a growing collection of award-winning hotels under renowned international brands including Sheraton, The Westin, Four Points, Fairfield, and Marriott Hotels in Jakarta, Surabaya, Bali, Yogyakarta, and Bekasi. Pakuwon is committed to delivering impactful destinations that enhance the way people live, work, shop, and stay. For more information, visit www.pakuwonjati.com.

