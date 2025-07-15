"China's Development, An Opportunity for a Colorful World" International Exchange Week Launched in Zunyi, Guizhou, China

ZUNYI, China, July 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 15th, the "China's Development, An Opportunity for a Colorful World" International Exchange Week kicked off in Zunyi, Guizhou, China, with the theme of "High-Level Opening-Up Leads High-Quality Development of Distinctive Industries". Over 200 participants from more than 30 countries, including diplomats, scholars, international influencers, students, and business representatives, gathered at the event to experience the development of Guizhou's distinctive industries.

David Blair, Senior Economist and Vice President of the Center for China and Globalization (CCG), noted that a colorful world should embrace broad and locally rooted development models to ensure prosperity reaches all regions and social groups. He emphasized that China has made significant progress in transformation, and with policy support, Zunyi could become a model of achieving a better life through vibrant local productivity and shared prosperity initiatives.

Einar Tangen, Senior Fellow at the Taihe Institute and an expert in international politics and finance, highlighted how cultural exchange can drive trade. He pointed out that 10 percent of Guizhou's tourism-driven economic growth comes from cultural industries such as batik, village soccer matches, and Dong Grand Songs. Thai silk arrives in Guizhou via Ninja Van, Uzbek companies use Payme for payments, and Kenyan artisans integrate M-Pesa — all of these are supported by shared tourism data and smart digital development. This exemplifies how mutual learning fosters trade, and how trade contributes to peace.

At the event, the Xufang International Media, CICG and the Trade Promotion and Exchange Center of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade together launched the "Chinese Quality Products" Global Promotion Initiative (Zunyi). At the "Chinese Quality Products" Zunyi Exhibition, representatives from local specialty enterprises and products of intangible cultural heritage from Zunyi were showcased, including Meitan Cuiya, Zunyi chili peppers, Moutai, Kweichow Zhen, bamboo weaving, and embroidery. With live streaming on social media platforms, ambassadors and international influencers at the event share the quality products of Zunyi with global audiences.

