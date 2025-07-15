HANGZHOU, China, July 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 15th, the Jovay testnet officially launched. As a blockchain specifically built by Ant Digital Technologies for institutional-grade use cases, including RWA and many others, Jovay addresses the core pain points of traditional Layer 2 solutions in performance, security, compliance and scalability through three key technologies: a parallel execution architecture, a progressive hybrid verification mechanism, and a modular architecture. This enables large-scale, high-frequency on-chain transactions possible. The mainnet is expected to launch in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Jovay utilizes a three-tier pipeline parallel architecture (transaction-level, block-level, batch-level), which significantly increases throughput while reducing user response times to sub-second level. This ensures real-time performance for scenarios like transfers and RWA contract invocations.

Addressing issues like lengthy verification times and dispute period delays in traditional Rollup solutions, Jovay employs a dual-proof system combining Trusted Execution Environments (TEE) and upcoming Zero-Knowledge Proofs (ZKP). This balances performance while reducing reliance on trust in centralized hardware.

Jovay also adopts a modular architecture, allowing independent upgrades of each core module based on technological evolution.

Leveraging leading technology and mature solutions, Jovay will accelerate the release of asset liquidity. Furthermore, Jovay plans to integrate Ethereum ecological resources, including decentralized wallets, oracles, fund custody, security and compliance, ultimately forming an end-to-end digital asset solution that provides users with convenient, efficient and secure on-chain asset services.

"Jovay's architectural design stems from deep insights into real-world scenarios," Jovay stated. "Since its debut in Dubai in April, Jovay has received widespread welcome from global institutions. The launch of the Jovay testnet signifies that blockchain can meet and solve the high-quality demands of institutional-grade financial transactions while maintaining a trustworthy decentralized architecture. This is a key milestone for Web3 infrastructure moving into the mainstream financial market."

Jovay is actively seeking aligned ecosystem partners to join us in pioneering this new world. We look forward to exploring mutually beneficial collaborations with dedicated industry participants.

Contact: info@jovay.io

Connect on Twitter: https://x.com/JovayNetwork