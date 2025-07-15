MANILA, Philippines, July 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Yutong Bus ("Yutong", SHA: 600066), a global commercial vehicle manufacturer, recently conducted the C12PRO Fuel Saving Challenge on a 524-kilometer round-trip route from Manila to Baguio City, a major corridor in the Philippine passenger and tourism industry. The event, held under real-world operating conditions, aimed to verify the fuel efficiency of the C12PRO, a 12-meter long-distance luxury coach. The challenge addressed three key issues facing the country's passenger transport sector, namely, high fuel prices, prolonged extreme heat exceeding 35 degrees Celsius, and complex, mixed road conditions.

The route included 100 kilometers of mountainous roads, 360 kilometers of highways, and 64 kilometers of urban streets. The vehicle carried 22 passengers and a 600-kilogram counterweight. Throughout the test, outside temperatures reached 35 degrees Celsius, with the air conditioning set to a constant 20 degrees, reflecting typical working conditions in the region.

Total fuel used was 143.55 liters with a comprehensive fuel efficiency of 3.65 km/liter. The C12PRO demonstrates 12% higher fuel efficiency than the previous generation model. The test measured performance across various driving conditions, with the vehicle averaging 4.39 km/liter on highways, 3.60 km/liter in urban areas, and 2.97 km/liter on mountainous roads.

Yutong's C12PRO is equipped with advanced technologies to boost fuel efficiency and performance. Its intelligent computing platform is based on actual road conditions and road map data covering over 100 countries or regions. A proprietary bus industry road map database has been constructed, which can quickly form a power configuration that adapts to the customer's operating conditions, with approximately 2% fuel savings.

Another in-house innovation, Yutong's intelligent temperature control system, uses ambient temperature and load data to manage engine cooling more precisely. Featuring waste heat recovery and smart fan control, it improves combustion and cuts fuel use by another 2%.

Powering the C12PRO is a high-efficiency, low-speed, high-torque engine next-gen diesel platform. With a B10 life of 1.8 million kilometers, 1900 Nm of torque, the engine delivers strong low-speed power and reduces fuel consumption by 3% or more under real-world conditions.

In the future, Yutong will also conduct fuel-saving performance tests on the C-PRO series in the Americas, Africa, and other regions to optimize product efficiency and help global customers reduce costs and increase efficiency.

For more information, please visit https://en.yutong.com/.