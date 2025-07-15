Special Prosecutor Min Joong-ki's team investigating various allegations involving former first lady Kim Keon Hee on Tuesday raided the office of a controversial shaman linked to her alleged acceptance of luxury gifts from a religious group three years ago.

The team sent prosecutors and investigators to the office of shaman Jeon Seong-bae, also known as Geon Jin, in Yeoksam-dong, southern Seoul, in the morning to secure documents and computer files related to his suspected delivery of gifts to Kim.

Jeon is suspected of receiving a diamond necklace and an expensive bag from a high-ranking Unification Church official between April and August of 2022, soon after Yoon Suk Yeol's election as president in March of the same year, and delivering the gifts to Kim.

The church official reportedly demanded some business favors from the Yoon government in return for the alleged gifts. Jeon has said he received the gifts but lost them all. (Yonhap)