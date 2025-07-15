SUZHOU, China, July 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Divamics, a pioneer in AI-driven drug discovery, highlighted its critical role in advancing metabolic disease therapeutics through its advanced AI and molecular dynamics(MD) platform. This powerful platform recently supported the successful design of BGM1812, a novel dual AMY3R/CTR receptor agonist for obesity treatment, as published in the July 2025 issue of the Journal of Medicinal Chemistry. This achievement underscores Divamics' consistent ability to empower its partners in accelerating their drug discovery pipelines.

AI-Powered Efficiency & Precision in Collaborative Drug Discovery

Divamics' platform proved instrumental in optimizing peptide interactions to achieve superior receptor binding for BGM1812. Preclinical studies demonstrated that BGM1812 achieved an optimized in vitro potency, registering a 50% increase in effect, alongside superior in vivo efficacy, including significant weight loss and an improved metabolic profile.

Mechanistic Breakthroughs Enabled by Divamics' AI and Molecular Dynamics

Divamics' platform enables a deep, mechanistic understanding of drug-receptor interactions at an atomic level. For instance, the mutation of Ile(Me)24 to Gly(Me)24 led to enhanced anti-aggregation properties. Further AI-guided MD simulations revealed how hydrophobic residues form a crucial "hydrophobic cage" with receptor, stabilizing the molecule. Strategic alpha-carbon methylation of these residues, precisely guided by Divamics' AI, ultimately yielded BGM1812, showcasing the platform's capacity to pinpoint and validate subtle yet critical structural enhancements that drive therapeutic efficacy for collaborative projects.

Validated Track Record in Empowering Drug Discovery

With its instrumental contribution to two successful candidates—BGM1812 and BGM0504 (in Phase III clinical trials since 2024)—Divamics' AI and molecular dynamics technology has proven its deep expertise in supporting the advancement of metabolic disease therapeutics. The iterative success in these collaborative projects highlights the platform's potential to re-imagine drug discovery, enabling partners to deliver high-quality leads with unprecedented efficiency.

"Our collaboration with partners like Brightgene, leading to the publication of BGM1812 in the Journal of Medicinal Chemistry and the advancement of BGM0504 into Phase III, establishes Divamics' AI and MD platform as a powerful engine for drug discovery in metabolic disease," said Dr. John Zheng, CEO of Divamics. "The consistent success our technology brings to these collaborative efforts is not just accelerating the pace of discovery; it's redefining how our partners can approach previously 'undruggable' targets and bring high-potential therapeutic leads to the clinic."

Divamics remains committed to providing its cutting-edge AI and MD capabilities to advance the global drug development landscape.

https://pubs.acs.org/doi/10.1021/acs.jmedchem.5c01120.